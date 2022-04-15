100+ Disney Dog Names That Are Absolutely Magical

Bringing home a new pup and have no idea what to name him? If you’re a fan of all-things Disney, The Dodo has a few name ideas to get your brainstorming session started.

From princesses and princes, to villains and sidekicks, The Dodo found some of the best Disney names for your new dog. And most of them are so cute that you don’t even have to be a big Disney fan to fall hard for them.

Sometimes it’s difficult to pick a name if you haven’t yet met the pup in question. So choose a handful of favorites from the 100+ names below and then see which name best fits his or her personality.

You may think he might be a Mickey, but realize he’s Dug after you’re introduced!

Disney dog names for girls

Here are some of the cutest names for girl dogs, inspired by some of your favorite Disney characters.

Minnie

Daisy

Tiana

Aurora

Belle

Snow

Tinker Bell

Merida

Toulouse

Duchess

Jasmine

Megara

Ariel

Esmeralda

Venellope

Lilo

Nala

Mirabel

Elsa

Anna

Mulan

Disney dog names for boys

And here are some adorable names for boy dogs inspired by famous Disney characters.

Mickey

Hercules

Kristoff

Jiminy Cricket

Mowgli

Baloo

Kuzco

Bert

Buzz

Woody

Tigger

Piglet

Geppetto

Stitch

Flynn

Naveen

Beast

Simba

Mufasa

Milo

Charming

Basil

Disney dog names inspired by actual Disney dogs

Have a favorite Disney dog? One of these dog names may fit your pup perfectly.

Goofy

Max

Pluto

Nana

Dug

Pongo

Perdita

Lady

Tramp

Bolt

Bruno

Copper

Dodger

Disney dog names for bonded pairs (or more!)

If you’re bringing home two pups — or even three — these Disney names are meant to be together.

Timon and Pumbaa

Anastasia and Drizella

Flotsam and Jetsam

Gus Gus and Jaq Jaq

Huey, Dewey and Louie

Fauna, Flora and Merriweather

Grumpy, Dopey and Doc

Disney villain dog names

We love to loathe Disney villains — in fact, sometimes the villains are the best characters in the movie! Is your pup mischievous enough to pull off a famous Disney villain name?

Yzma

Scar

Ursula

Jafar

Kaa

Mim

Gaston

Hades

Lucifer

Frollo

Hans

Disney sidekick dog names

Finally, these iconic sidekicks make the Disney movies they appear in that much better. So why not pay homage to them by naming your new sidekick after your favorite Disney right-hand man.

Flower

Smee

Dinah

Abu

Kronk

Olaf

Mushu

Thumper

Little John

Meeko

Pascal

Zazu

Scuttle

Sebastian

Sven

Every day can be a Disney day when you give your dog one of these adorable (and magical!) Disney-inspired names!