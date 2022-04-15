100+ Disney Dog Names That Are Absolutely Magical
For your princess, prince or sidekick!
Bringing home a new pup and have no idea what to name him? If you’re a fan of all-things Disney, The Dodo has a few name ideas to get your brainstorming session started.
From princesses and princes, to villains and sidekicks, The Dodo found some of the best Disney names for your new dog. And most of them are so cute that you don’t even have to be a big Disney fan to fall hard for them.
Sometimes it’s difficult to pick a name if you haven’t yet met the pup in question. So choose a handful of favorites from the 100+ names below and then see which name best fits his or her personality.
You may think he might be a Mickey, but realize he’s Dug after you’re introduced!
Disney dog names for girls
Here are some of the cutest names for girl dogs, inspired by some of your favorite Disney characters.
- Minnie
- Daisy
- Tiana
- Aurora
- Belle
- Snow
- Tinker Bell
- Merida
- Toulouse
- Duchess
- Jasmine
- Megara
- Ariel
- Esmeralda
- Venellope
- Lilo
- Nala
- Mirabel
- Elsa
- Anna
- Mulan
Disney dog names for boys
And here are some adorable names for boy dogs inspired by famous Disney characters.
- Mickey
- Hercules
- Kristoff
- Jiminy Cricket
- Mowgli
- Baloo
- Kuzco
- Bert
- Buzz
- Woody
- Tigger
- Piglet
- Geppetto
- Stitch
- Flynn
- Naveen
- Beast
- Simba
- Mufasa
- Milo
- Charming
- Basil
Disney dog names inspired by actual Disney dogs
Have a favorite Disney dog? One of these dog names may fit your pup perfectly.
- Goofy
- Max
- Pluto
- Nana
- Dug
- Pongo
- Perdita
- Lady
- Tramp
- Bolt
- Bruno
- Copper
- Dodger
Disney dog names for bonded pairs (or more!)
If you’re bringing home two pups — or even three — these Disney names are meant to be together.
- Timon and Pumbaa
- Anastasia and Drizella
- Flotsam and Jetsam
- Gus Gus and Jaq Jaq
- Huey, Dewey and Louie
- Fauna, Flora and Merriweather
- Grumpy, Dopey and Doc
Disney villain dog names
We love to loathe Disney villains — in fact, sometimes the villains are the best characters in the movie! Is your pup mischievous enough to pull off a famous Disney villain name?
- Yzma
- Scar
- Ursula
- Jafar
- Kaa
- Mim
- Gaston
- Hades
- Lucifer
- Frollo
- Hans
Disney sidekick dog names
Finally, these iconic sidekicks make the Disney movies they appear in that much better. So why not pay homage to them by naming your new sidekick after your favorite Disney right-hand man.
- Flower
- Smee
- Dinah
- Abu
- Kronk
- Olaf
- Mushu
- Thumper
- Little John
- Meeko
- Pascal
- Zazu
- Scuttle
- Sebastian
- Sven
Every day can be a Disney day when you give your dog one of these adorable (and magical!) Disney-inspired names!