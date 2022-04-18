110+ Disney Cat Names Inspired By Famous Characters

From princesses to sidekicks to evil villains, this list of Disney-inspired names was created to help you find a name for your new cat.

Not only are we including names for classic Disney characters, but we’ve also got some Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel names (because those are all Disney too, after all!).

So if you’re a diehard Disney fan, check out our list of Disney cat names below.

Cat names inspired by Disney princesses

You can’t start off a list of Disney-inspired names without mentioning some of the most famous characters: Disney princesses! These are official Disney princesses who would inspire the perfect name for your royal feline.

Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)

Belle (Beauty And The Beast)

Cinderella (Cinderella)

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Merida (Brave)

Moana (Moana)

Mulan (Mulan)

Pocohantas (Pocohantas)

Rapunzel (Tangled)

Snow White (Snow White)

Tiana (The Princess And The Frog)

Cat names inspired by evil Disney villains

These classic Disney villain names are perfect for the most mischievous of cats.

Captain Hook (Peter Pan)

Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians)

Diablo (Sleeping Beauty)

Evil Queen (Snow White)

Gaston (Beauty And The Beast)

Hades (Hercules)

Hans (Frozen)

Jafar (Aladdin)

Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

Scar (The Lion King)

Shere Khan (The Jungle Book)

Stromboli (Pinocchio)

Ursula (The Little Mermaid)

Cat names inspired by Disney sidekicks

No Disney movie would be complete without a trusty sidekick. Here are some of the most popular ones.

Abu (Aladdin)

Baloo (The Jungle Book)

Binx (Hocus Pocus)

Dory (Finding Nemo)

Flounder (The Little Mermaid)

Gus (Cinderella)

Meeko (Pocohantas)

Mushu (Mulan)

Olaf (Frozen)

Piglet (The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh)

Pua (Moana)

Pumba (The Lion King)

Rajah (Aladdin)

Sebastian (The Little Mermaid)

Stitch (Lilo And Stitch)

Sven (Frozen)

Thumper (Bambi)

Tigger (The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh)

Timon (The Lion King)

Zazu (The Lion King)

Disney names for male cats

A combination of Disney princes and just some good old-fashioned Disney characters, these names are great for male cats.

Aladdin (Aladdin)

Antonio (Encanto)

Beast (Beauty And The Beast)

Bruno (Encanto)

Mufasa (The Lion King)

Rafiki (The Lion King)

Prince Eric (The Little Mermaid)

Simba (The Lion King)

Disney names for female cats

Here are some more girl cat names inspired by Disney characters.

Alice (Alice In Wonderland)

Anna (Frozen)

Elsa (Frozen)

Esmerelda (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

Isabela (Encanto)

Lilo (Lilo And Stitch)

Luisa (Encanto)

Mary (Hocus Pocus)

Mirabel (Encanto)

Sarah (Hocus Pocus)

Tinker Bell (Peter Pan)

Winifred (Hocus Pocus)

Winnie (The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh)

OG Disney character cat names

We can’t create a Disney list without a nod to the originals.

Bambi

Daisy Duck

Donald Duck

Goofy

Huey, Dewey and Louie (purrfect for three cats!)

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Pluto

Scrooge McDuck

Pixar cat names

These cat names are inspired by the countless Pixar films released by Disney.

Arlo (The Good Dinosaur)

Boo (Monsters, Inc.)

Buzz (Toy Story)

Coco (Coco)

Dusty (Planes)

Ham (Toy Story)

Jack Jack (The Incredibles)

Nemo (Finding Nemo)

Sid (Toy Story)

Squirt (Finding Nemo)

Woody (Toy Story)

Marvel cat names

These cat names are inspired by the Marvel franchises.

Black Panther

Cyclops

Daredevil

Deadpool

Gamora

Groot

Hulk

Jean Grey

Magneto

Peter Parker

Scarlet Witch

Star-Lord

Storm

Thor

Wolverine

Star Wars cat names

These cat names are inspired by Star Wars.

Boba Fett

C-3PO

Chewbacca (Chewie)

Darth Vadar

Finn

Han Solo

Jabba the Hutt

Jar Jar Binks

Leia

Luke Skywalker

R2-D2

Rey

Yoda

While we tried to get as many Disney names as we could, we know there are tons of other amazing characters we missed. Hopefully this inspired you to dive deep into your favorite Disney movies to come up with the perfect name for your new buddy.

Didn’t find what you were looking for? Check out these other cat name ideas:

“100+ Orange Cat Names To Match Your Vibrant Kitty”

“50+ Gray Cat Names For Every Personality”

“110+ Halloween Cat Names: Spooky, Sweet And Black Cat Names”