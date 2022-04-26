3 Common Dental Diseases In Cats And What You Can Do About Them

If your cat was diagnosed with dental disease, your immediate concern might be whether his teeth are going to fall out. But that’s honestly rarely the case. However, you’re going to want to treat it ASAP — and start regularly brushing his teeth — or that might not be such a far-fetched hypothetical after all. The Dodo spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats, who broke down the three most common dental diseases in cats: gingivitis, periodontal disease and tooth resorption. JUMP TO: Gingivitis in cats | Periodontal disease in cats | Tooth resorption in cats

Gingivitis in cats Gingivitis is a dental disease that will make your cat’s gums swell around his teeth, which is super uncomfortable and even painful. “This is inflammation of the gums around the tooth due to plaque and tartar accumulation under the gum line,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo. There are three stages of gingivitis: mild, moderate and severe. Causes The main cause of gingivitis in cats is plaque buildup. But it can also be caused by other medical conditions, like: Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV)

Feline leukemia virus (FeLV)

Diabetes

Kidney disease

Autoimmune disorders Symptoms Symptoms of gingivitis in cats include: Red, swollen or bleeding gums

Drooling

Appetite loss

Mouth pain

Difficulty eating

Receding gums Based on your cat’s symptoms, your vet can determine if he’s dealing with mild, moderate or severe gingivitis. Treatment Treating gingivitis will vary depending on the stage of your cat’s disease. If your cat’s gingivitis is mild, brushing his teeth — or even using an oral rinse — could clear it up. Try this Virbac C.E.T. cat toothbrush from Chewy for $5.99 Try this Vetoquinol Enzadent cat toothbrush from Chewy for $4.99 Try Dentahex oral rinse from Chewy for $13.99 (Regularly brushing your cat’s teeth is also the most effective way to prevent him from getting gingivitis in the first place.) But if your cat’s gingivitis is moderate or severe, treatment could involve things like a professional cleaning, X-rays and extractions.

Periodontal disease in cats Periodontal disease in cats is the next step after gingivitis — it affects the tissues that keep your cat’s teeth attached to his gums. “This is a progression of gingivitis where the inflammation gets into the periodontal tissue surrounding the tooth,” Dr. Bonk said. Causes Untreated gingivitis is what causes periodontal disease in cats. And since plaque buildup is what causes gingivitis in the first place, it’s ultimately also responsible for periodontal disease. Symptoms Symptoms of periodontal disease in cats include: Red, swollen or bleeding gums

Drooling

Refusal to eat

Receding gums

Exposure of tooth root

Loose or wiggly teeth

Tooth loss Treatment There’s no at-home remedy for periodontal disease in cats — your pet’s going to need a professional cleaning. Your vet will go after the pesky plaque that’s built up, but they might also need to remove teeth. If you don’t want things to get that far, the best way to prevent periodontal disease is to stay on top of brushing your cat’s teeth and bringing him in for regular professional cleanings. And if he’s been diagnosed with gingivitis, getting that treated will keep it from progressing to periodontal disease.

Tooth resorption in cats Tooth resorption happens when your cat’s tooth starts breaking down from the inside out. “This happens when the protective dentin layer around the tooth gets broken down,” Dr. Bonk said. “Eventually the rest of the tooth gets affected as well.” Tooth resorption is the most common reason why cats lose their teeth. Causes The wildest thing about tooth resorption in cats is that it has veterinarians stumped — no one knows what exactly causes this to happen. Symptoms Since tooth resorption can be painful, you might notice symptoms like: Drooling

Bleeding

Refusal to eat But by the time you notice any visual abnormalities in your cat’s tooth, the resorption will already be pretty far along (which makes sense since the tooth is breaking down from the inside, so the outer layer will be affected last). Treatment According to Dr. Bonk, treating your cat’s tooth resorption involves a professional dental cleaning and, in some cases, removing the damaged tooth. In other cases, like if your cat doesn’t seem to be in much pain or the tooth isn’t in a state where it needs to be removed, your vet might just recommend that you keep an eye on it. Unfortunately, since we don’t know what causes tooth resorption in cats, it’s unclear how to prevent it from happening. And while dental disease can be scary, you should feel a little more at ease now that you know which ones are most common and how to treat them if your cat does get diagnosed.