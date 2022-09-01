Here’s One Thing You Can Do To Help Your Dog Avoid Dementia

It's never easy when our dogs start aging. Not only do they slow down a little, but they may start to forget things too, like where the doggie door is or how to go outside.

In fact, canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD) does exist in dogs — with symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s disease in humans, the condition can lead to changes in your dog’s behavior and primarily affects his memory, learning and comprehension. But a new study just found one way you may be able to help prevent it.

We spoke to Dr. Hilary Jones and Jamie Fischer, CVT, both from DodoVet, about the study findings, symptoms of dementia in dogs and ways to care for your pup if he becomes affected by CCD.

Exercise plays a huge role

In a massive new study by The Dog Aging Project (published in Scientific Reports), researchers have discovered a key finding that may help play a role in preventing dementia in dogs.

While advanced age (10+ years) is certainly a factor, it turns out dogs who had neurological disorders or impaired sight or hearing were also more likely to develop dementia, and pups who exercised pretty often were less likely to be affected. In fact, dogs who didn't exercise were almost seven times more likely to develop dementia than dogs who get regular exercise.

But keep in mind that it’s unclear whether it's the inactivity that leads to dementia or vice versa. However, we already know that exercise has been proven to reduce the risk of dementia in humans. So, it totally makes sense that it’s healthy for both you and your pup to live an active life.

How to exercise safely with your dog

When it comes to exercising with your dog, you’ll want to take his age, breed, size and overall health into account when developing a workout. Your vet will have some suggestions, but in general, walking, running, hiking, swimming and playing fetch are all great exercise options.

Remember to take breaks, offer water and avoid hot weather when possible (you can exercise indoors, too)!

Symptoms of dementia in dogs

According to Dr. Jones, symptoms of canine cognitive dysfunction (or dog dementia) include:

Disorientation

Restlessness

Repetitive behaviors like pacing or barking

Disturbance in wake/sleep schedules

Behavior changes like anxiety, hyper aggression or depression

Decreased activity

Accidents in the house

Staring into space

Failure to remember routines

“You can see this when your dog who was perfectly housetrained starts having accidents with no underlying health issue, or if your dog [who] knew they weren't allowed in the kitchen start[s] just walking into the kitchen for snacks,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo.

Treatment for dementia in dogs

There’s no cure or one-size-fits-all treatment for dementia. Your veterinarian may recommend things like diet changes, calming pheromone diffusers or prescription medications to help with symptoms he’s experiencing, such as anxiety or depression.

“There are also things we can do at home to help make him more comfortable,” Fischer told The Dodo. “Patience and consistency is key with dogs who have dementia.”

To care for your dog’s dementia at home, there are a few things you can do to keep him comfortable, according to Fischer:

Stick to a familiar routine.

Make sure his food and water dishes are easily accessible.

Provide him a safe space, like a crate or his bed, to escape to.

Try to fit in daily physical and mental exercise to keep his brain working (playing hide-and-seek with treats or puzzle toys are great options).

Whether you suspect your dog may have dementia or your pup’s already dealing with CCD, it’s best to talk with your vet for the best treatment possible, and with the suggestions above, do what you can to keep him happy and active at home.

