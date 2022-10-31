What Happens If My Dog Has DCM?

Just like us, dogs can suffer from heart issues, too.

One heart problem pups can get is called DCM, or dilated cardiomyopathy. This disease happens in a dog’s heart muscle and can result in an enlarged heart and, in more serious cases, congestive heart failure.

Luckily, though, this disease can be managed (and sometimes reversed!) if you can recognize the signs early enough and get your pup the right treatment from your vet.

We spoke to Jackie Marvel, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, for more insight on DCM in dogs and how it can be treated to ensure your pup has a happy and healthy life.

Reasons DCM in dogs occurs

For the most part, DCM is an inherited disease in dogs. Certain large dog breeds are, unfortunately, born with genes that can lead to this condition, according to Marvel. Those breeds include:

While less likely, DCM in dogs can occur from a hormonal insufficiency in the thyroid, and there have also been a few reported cases of DCM occuring in dogs who eat grain-free dog food.

“The effects of grain-free diets on the heart can sometimes be reversed with medication; however, if it is the inherited form of the disease, it is most likely progressive,” Marvel told The Dodo.

What happens when DCM occurs in dogs

With DCM, the heart cell muscles become weak and cause the heart to beat abnormally.

“The heart muscle can become stretched out (enlarged) and therefore will not pump blood effectively,” Marvel said. “If blood is not moving properly, it can back up and lead to congestive heart failure.”

When that happens, fluid builds up in the lung or abdomen — depending on which side of the heart is affected.

“DCM can cause collapse, exercise intolerance or sudden death, usually from arrhythmias (irregular heart beat),” Marvel added. “If the heart is enlarged enough that the valves can no longer close properly, a heart murmur could be heard by your veterinarian during a physical examination.”

Some dogs will have an arrhythmia with DCM as well, which can be heard from a stethoscope, and that will need further evaluation.

“Unfortunately, since there are not usually detectable signs until the heart is affected, it could be hard to detect DCM unless your dog is showing signs at home,” Marvel said.

Signs of DCM in dogs

If your dog is suffering from DCM, there are a few symptoms to look out for, according to Marvel:

Not interested in exercise

Coughing

Lethargy

Restlessness

Collapse or respiratory distress

Reach out to your vet ASAP if your dog has any combination of these symptoms.

How to treat DCM

First, if you have a breed of dog who may be in the high-risk area, talk to your veterinarian.

“There are diagnostic tests to monitor the heart to check for enlargement and arrhythmias,” Marvel said. “An echocardiogram or ultrasound of the heart measures each chamber of the heart as well as its function to make sure it is pumping properly. These are usually performed by a veterinary cardiologist, who is trained solely with diseases of the heart.”

Your vet may also recommend a Holter monitor, which is a wearable ECG that monitors the heart rate and rhythm to check for abnormalities or arrhythmias.

“Treatment for DCM will depend on the findings, but there are medications that can help control arrhythmias as well as medication to help support heart muscle function,” Marvel said. “And without a doubt, dogs who are on a grain-free diet should be switched off of it immediately.”

Here’s to finding out a treatment plan that works best for your dog’s heart issues. He’ll be back to snuggling with you in no time!

