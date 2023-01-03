Should I Give My Dog A Cytopoint Injection?

Does your dog suffer from any skin allergies? If so, you may be familiar with the Cytopoint injection for dogs — an anti-itch treatment option for dogs who suffer from atopic dermatitis.

A dog with this condition will have an allergic reaction when he’s around pollen or dust, or ingests a substance that he’s sensitive to, causing him to itch excessively.

For more insight into giving a Cytopoint injection to your dog to help his skin allergies, we spoke with Dr. Hilary Jones, veterinarian and chief veterinary officer at DodoVet.

The Cytopoint injection for dogs

To help provide some relief to your dog if he suffers from atopic dermatitis, many veterinarians will recommend your dog receive a Cytopoint injection every four to eight weeks.

“Cytopoint uses a dog’s own immune system to target and neutralize internal itch signals and stop them from itching,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo. “In several studies done, Cytopoint reduced itching in over 80 percent of dogs with just one injection.”

Although Cytopoint is great for managing itch secondary to some allergic skin diseases, it isn’t magic. Cost should also be factored into your decision — depending on the size of your dog, injections can run between $35 and $140 per shot.

“It works best as part of a complete allergy management plan, as not all dogs will respond the same way,” Dr. Jones said. “If there is severe inflammation or secondary infection, Cytopoint alone will not be as effective.”

Cytopoint side effects in dogs

While Cytopoint is known to have very few side effects, some dogs receiving the injections have experienced the following:

Vomiting

Hyperexcitability

Painful reaction when drug is administered

Urinary incontinence

There are also currently no known drug interactions, which means it’s safe to combine Cytopoint with other medications.

“If at any point, there are worsening signs or changes in energy and appetite, it’s important to follow up with your veterinarian,” Dr. Jones said.

As with any medications given to your pet, it’s important to talk through any decisions with your vet to make sure you’re comfortable with the diagnosis and treatment plan. Here’s to getting his skin itchiness cleared up soon!

Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.