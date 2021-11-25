The Cutest Cat Purses From Amazon You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere
Fun and functional!
If your sweet spot for purses is just as big as your sweet spot for cats, you’re in luck. The Dodo found 10 of the cutest cat purses on Amazon that will hold everything you need to bring with you when you leave the house — including your love of cats.
From subtle crossbody bags and colorful canvas totes to backpacks and cat-eared handbags, there’s a purse on this list for everyone, no matter your style.
Here’s your advance warning: your purse collection is about to get a bit bigger.
Available in both black and pink, this crossbody cat purse from GLADDON is made with a soft synthetic leather and features an adjustable strap. It’s compact yet easily fits your wallet, phone, keys and more, making it an ideal everyday bag.
If you’re looking for a subtle way to express your love for cats, this purse from QZUnique features an understated cat-shaped gold handle on top and comes in a ton of different colors, from simple gray and white to a poppy coral and mossy green.
The black cat purse from Lui Sui on Amazon looks like you’re carrying a Halloween decoration or an adorable plush around with you — but it’s actually a spacious bag! The top half of the black cat opens to reveal a pouch that can fit all your necessities, and the black and gold chain adds a glamorous accent to the overall look of the bag.
Shopping for your favorite kiddo? This sparkly cat purse on Amazon from Mibasies comes in a variety of fun, glittery prints and is the perfect size for any toddler or little kid. “So cute! My 4-year-old loves it and [it’s] a great size for her,” one parent wrote. “It's slightly larger than an average wallet, I'd say. She tends to pack tons of junk in larger purses, so this keeps her in check.”
Your favorite cat plushy is now a purse! Available in green, gray, pink and purple, Pusheen will hold all your goodies in his spacious zippered pouch, and you can easily adjust the included strap to your liking. This bag is made with faux leather, so it’s easy to keep clean using a damp cloth to wipe away any smudges.
Blink and you’ll miss the clever cat shape of the QZUnique crossbody cat purse. The bag itself is crafted to look like the head of a cat, with the sides shaping the ears and the handle anchors hinting at the cat’s eyes. This bag comes in a variety of different colors, and one reviewer wrote, “The purse looks just like the picture, and after two months of daily usage, it is still holding up well!”
The canvas cat purse from Laurel Burch is decorated with beautiful geometric prints, wooden beads and colorful cat motifs. It’s a single-pouch bag, making it great for day trips or everyday use, and its smaller size will keep you from overpacking before you leave the house.
Like accessories with a bit of a vintage feel? Then you’ll love the vegan leather cat purse on Amazon from JHVYF. The clamshell closure on the purse gives it that nostalgic look, while the shiny faux leather nods to classic patent leather. This purse comes in black, red and pink and is the perfect addition to your vintage-inspired wardrobe.
More of a backpack person? This purse from STEAMEDBUN is for you. It’s a clear PVC backpack that comes in black, beige and mint green and has plenty of space for all your stuff. There’s also an inner pocket to hide away your important belongings, like your phone and wallet, and it even comes with inner hooks to display your favorite keychains.