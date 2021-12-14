The Cutest Cat Plushies On Amazon
They'll even tolerate hugs 😹
If you can’t cuddle with a real cat, then being able to snuggle up with a cat plushie is definitely the next best thing.
There are so many adorable cat stuffed animals on Amazon just waiting to become your next cuddle buddy. They make for great gifts for kids of all ages and cat-loving adults, and according to a couple of pet parents’ reviews, even a few actual cats have fallen head over heels for their plushie counterparts.
Here are the cutest cat plushies The Dodo found on Amazon.
Available with four adorable facial expressions and colors, and coming in four different sizes, this cute cat plush from Onsoyours is incredibly soft to the touch and perfect for cuddling up with. With over 2,900 five-star reviews, cat lovers say this cutesy, anime-inspired cat is a favorite in their plushie collection.
The GUND “Caticorn” is the fantasy creature you never knew you needed in your life — until now. This pastel plush cat comes with an iridescent silver horn and fluffy tail, and its super-soft fur was made to be snuggled. “This is the best stuffed animal I have ever had in my lifetime,” one reviewer wrote. “The material is extremely soft and silky … Do not hesitate, people. This would be an amazing gift for a little girl or boy.”
This little fat calico cat is ready to be hugged and cuddled. She’s made with plush faux fur and stands nearly as tall as a real cat at just under 10 inches.
Part of a larger “Purritos” collection, the Matcha cat plush on Amazon is all wrapped up in her favorite blanket and ready to snuggle. And Matcha definitely isn’t just for kids — “Most people would say that stuffed animals are for children, but NO!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “As a very lonely person, this Purrito has gotten me through some tough times, and I would give this product 10 stars if possible.”
This cat stuffed animal from Joy For All is for the most extra pet parents there are. These cats purr and vibrate just like real cats, and they respond to motion and touch with mouth and paw movements. They’re designed to provide comfort for those suffering the loss of a cat or those who want a pet but may not be able to take on the responsibility.
The Aslion plush cat doll comes in five sizes, including a 35.2-inch version that’s great for using as a body pillow. The cats come in either orange or gray four-way stretch fabric and even have sweet little pink paw pads.
You can pick up a Pusheen plushie snacking on one of several yummy goodies, like ice cream, a donut, pizza or sushi (he even uses chopsticks!). Each Pusheen plush is incredibly soft, and with over 8,100 five-star reviews, people can’t get enough of this snacking cat plush.
This tabby cat stuffed animal on Amazon from Bearington Collection is a realistic-looking cat plush for kids (and adults!) of all ages. He has a floppy, poseable body weighted with a beanbag to make him feel a bit more real and all the more huggable. “I bought this for my kitty, Roscoe,” one pet parent wrote. “He loves it; he sleeps with it in his lil bed and gives it kisses too.”
Stefan the Siamese cat looks so real you may just spook yourself when you open the delivery box. His fur is blended to look like the real thing, and his blue eyes have so much spark that you’ll swear he’s alive. Plus, Stefan is incredibly soft and is ready to receive all the hugs.
Available in both black (Ziggy) and orange (Goldie), these cat plushies from Manhattan Toy have a ton of personality. The cats’ eyes are huge and almost glow in the sunlight, and their fur is that super-soft plush that feels like silk velvet. These stuffed animals are on the smaller side, making them great for little kids or to add to a big collection.