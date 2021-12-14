The Cutest Cat Plushies On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you can’t cuddle with a real cat, then being able to snuggle up with a cat plushie is definitely the next best thing.

There are so many adorable cat stuffed animals on Amazon just waiting to become your next cuddle buddy. They make for great gifts for kids of all ages and cat-loving adults, and according to a couple of pet parents’ reviews, even a few actual cats have fallen head over heels for their plushie counterparts.

Here are the cutest cat plushies The Dodo found on Amazon.