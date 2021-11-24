These Are The Cutest Cat Earrings On Amazon
So adorable!
Those who are obsessed with all things cats know that their obsession doesn’t stop at their actual cat. Cats seem to make their way into all aspects of cat peoples’ lives, from home decor to clothing to jewelry.
So, if you’re one of those cat people, or shopping for a cat person in your life, you should check out these cute cat earrings from Amazon that will instantly become a new favorite in your forever-growing collection of cat things.
From studs to pendant earrings and all designs in between, these are the highest-rated and most adorable cat earrings Amazon has to offer, and you’ll definitely have a hard time picking your favorite pair.
If you’re looking for something cat-themed but subtle, these freshwater pearl studs from ZowBinBin are exactly that. They come in silver, rose gold and black, and over 900 shoppers love them. “I bought these as a gift for my friend and she loves them!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They are subtle, so it’s not totally obvious that it’s a cat unless you are really looking at them.”
These polymer clay cartoon cat earrings from ZaH have both the security of stud earrings plus the flashiness of a dangle earring — they look like the little cat is jumping through your ear. With over 600 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers say they’re great for Halloween and beyond.
This pair of sweet stud earrings from S.Leaf feature a silhouetted cat sitting on a crescent moon. They come in both sterling silver and gold plated, and S.Leaf also sells a matching necklace if you’d like to gift the whole set to a cat lover in your life.
Available in rose gold, yellow gold, platinum and black finishes, the U7 cat earrings on Amazon are tiny cats grabbing hold of a sparkling rhinestone. And because they’re free of nickel, even those with hypersensitive ears can wear this pair of earrings.
Choose between clear, blue or pink opal when picking up a pair of these opal cat-shaped earrings from Cuoka. They also come in both gold and silver finishes. “These opal cat studs are adorable!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “[They’re] attractive and come in a nice gift box with a polishing cloth. This made a wonderful gift for a teenage girl, and because it's made of sterling silver, it works for sensitive ears.”
If you’re not into the whole matchy-matchy thing when it comes to earrings, this set from Betsey Johnson will add a unique touch to any outfit. One drop earring is a white cat made with crystal stones, and the other is a black cat made with black stones, and each comes with a gold-toned bowtie and curled tail. Wear them together or separate!
These colorful cat earrings from Lanqueen are the perfect size for toddlers, teens and adults who prefer smaller stud earrings. You can grab a pair with multicolor cubic zirconia as well as pink, blue or clear stones.
Have multiple piercings in your ears? This set of two pairs of cat earrings from JIBSA are great for stacking. Each set comes with a pair of cat face earrings (whiskers included) and matching paw studs. You can grab them in a variety of different enamel colors and metal finishes, and all are hypoallergenic.
Give any outfit a pop of color with one of these pairs of BONSNY cat earrings on Amazon. Each pair features an adorable cartoon cat decorated with intricate, colorful designs. And the pattern is on both sides, so no matter how someone admires your earrings, they’ll be treated to a pop of boldness.
Brand new to Amazon as of April, this pair of black cat earrings from Sunyinyin are nickel-free, hypoallergenic and perfectly unique. The set comes with two cat studs, each in different positions and each holding a faux pearl.
“I love these earrings!” one five-star reviewer wrote about the ArtsParadis Maneki Neko cat earrings on Amazon. “I gave them as a gift to a cat lover. They are beautifully made and elegant. She was very happy with them!!” The dangle earrings, shaped like the iconic traditional Chinese lucky cat, are ceramic and fitted with silver-plated earring wire.