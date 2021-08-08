Cute PJs You Won’t Be Embarrassed To Walk Your Dog In

No more weird looks from your neighbors 👀

By Sam Howell

Published on 8/8/2021

Every dog owner experiences the early-morning walk of shame on a regular basis — that moment when you have to roll out of bed and take your pup out, but you’re definitely still in your PJs.

Like, the ones with holes in them.

And of course, you have one or two neighbors around to see you at your least flattering.

So, The Dodo rounded up some of the most stylish pajamas that you won’t be embarrassed to wear while walking your dog.

In fact, you might actually want to be seen in public in these sets.

Wednesday's Girl Ribbed Pajama Set with Lace Trim
Wednesday's Girl Ribbed Pajama Set with Lace Trim
$25
Now you can walk your dog in this cute matching T-shirt and shorts set.
Washable Silk Tee Set
Washable Silk Tee Set
$198
This silk splurge comes in a bunch of pretty colors.
ASOS Design T-shirt & Shorts Pajama Set with Cut & Sew Panels
ASOS Design T-shirt & Shorts Pajama Set with Cut & Sew Panels
$29
No one will even know you’re wearing pajamas in the first place.
Linen-Blend Pajamas
Linen-Blend Pajamas
$35
The button-down shirt suddenly makes bedtime look classy.
Washable Silk Button Down Pant Set
Washable Silk Button Down Pant Set
$258
This is essentially the more expensive silk version of that last set, but with pants instead of shorts.
Jack & Jones Lounge Set
Jack & Jones Lounge Set
$30
$42
You’ll actually want to be seen walking your dog in this all-black loungewear.
Bluebella Dahlia Cropped Cami & Shorts Pajama Set
Bluebella Dahlia Cropped Cami & Shorts Pajama Set
$36
$62
You’ll be comfortable at night (especially if you tend to overheat in your sleep) and ready to roll out of bed and walk your dog first thing in the morning.
Washable Silk Set
Washable Silk Set
$178
Consider this the splurge option of the above set, with a slightly more modest design.
Only & Sons T-Shirt & Shorts Set
Only & Sons T-Shirt & Shorts Set
$34
This grey getup is perfect for a good night’s sleep and a sunny stroll with your pup.
Gingham Cami & Pants Sleep Set
Gingham Cami & Pants Sleep Set
$10
$25
This purple pattern is super fun and can even be worn to the dog park!
Washable Silk Cami Pant Set
Washable Silk Cami Pant Set
$238
If you’re looking for a more posh version of that last set, this is for you.
ASOS Design Rib Velour Pajama Set
ASOS Design Rib Velour Pajama Set
$40
If your dog likes to rise with the sun, this set should keep you warm while you take him out on those chilly mornings.
Tie-Dye Toggle-Hem Pullover
Tie-Dye Toggle-Hem Pullover
$7
$20
You’ll be nice and toasty in this crewneck sweatshirt, whether you’re snoozing through a cold night or getting those steps in with your pup at the crack of dawn.
Tie-Dye Drawstring Joggers
Tie-Dye Drawstring Joggers
$20
You can pair these with the matching sweatshirt for a complete tie-dye ensemble.
Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Tie Dye Sweatshirt
$69
$138
Here’s your tie-dye splurge pick, but in a fun purple color.
Tie Dye Joggers
Tie Dye Joggers
$69
$136
And the matching splurge pants.
ASOS Design Pajama Hoodie & Shorts Set with City Print
ASOS Design Pajama Hoodie & Shorts Set with City Print
$28
$36
Pairing a hoodie with shorts will set you up for a cozy night's sleep and a sweet look for the morning.
Spongebob Printed Pajamas
Spongebob Printed Pajamas
$25
This set puts a stylish spin on nostalgic pajamas. (And there’s a My Little Pony set, too, if that's more your jam.)
Pajama Sweatshirt & Shorts
Pajama Sweatshirt & Shorts
$30
If you’re a fan of patterned pajamas, here’s a set that takes that idea and actually makes it look good.
Kelly Washed Tie-Dye Sweatshirt & Shorts Set
Kelly Washed Tie-Dye Sweatshirt & Shorts Set
$168
Digging the sweatshirt-shorts combo? Here’s a splurge set you can rock.
Heathered Draped-Front Robe
Heathered Draped-Front Robe
$10
$20
Walking around in your robe doesn’t have to be awkward anymore.
The Robe
The Robe
$250
Here’s a robe that’s definitely a splurge, but so worth it.
Heathered Three-Piece Sleep Set
Heathered Three-Piece Sleep Set
$40
One purchase hooks you up with pants, a cami and a cardigan that’ll look so good while you and your pup stroll through your neighborhood.
Men's Modal Crew Tee
Men's Modal Crew Tee
$38
Sometimes there’s nothing like sleeping — and walking your dog — in a comfy T-shirt.
Men's Lounge Pant
Men's Lounge Pant
$68
And the matching pants.
ASOS Design Petite Sweats Set
ASOS Design Petite Sweats Set
$37
These are great for shorter dog parents, so your pants won’t drag through the wet grass on your walks.
Ribbed Top & Pants Lounge Set
Ribbed Top & Pants Lounge Set
$15
$30
Cute and comfy never looked better.
Wednesday's Girl Crop Top Pajama Set
Wednesday's Girl Crop Top Pajama Set
$31
The crop top and high-waisted pant look works perfectly for sleepwear and street style.