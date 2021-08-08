Cute PJs You Won’t Be Embarrassed To Walk Your Dog In

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Every dog owner experiences the early-morning walk of shame on a regular basis — that moment when you have to roll out of bed and take your pup out, but you’re definitely still in your PJs.

Like, the ones with holes in them.

And of course, you have one or two neighbors around to see you at your least flattering.

So, The Dodo rounded up some of the most stylish pajamas that you won’t be embarrassed to wear while walking your dog.

In fact, you might actually want to be seen in public in these sets.