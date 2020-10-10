5 min read

These Are The Cutest Dog And Cat Halloween Costumes

That fuzzy little sloth costume 😍❤️

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 10/10/2020 at 8:23 PM

cute dogs in funny halloween costumes
Chewy / Amazon / Muttropolis

If you're so obsessed with Halloween that you start planning on September 1 — but you’re not trying to get too scary — this list was created just for you.

These are some of the cutest and funniest dog and cat costumes you can buy this year, guaranteed to leave your camera roll full of perfect pet selfies.

Ghostbusters

dog in a ghostbusters costume
Halloweencostumes.com

Who you gonna call? Probably all your friends to snap pics of your ghost-fighting pup.

UPS Driver

UPS dog Halloween costume
Halloweencostumes.com

If your pet happens to love your local UPS delivery driver, why not pay them a little homage with this crazy adorable costume?

Mailman

mailman dog halloween costume
Halloweencostumes.com

Is the USPS more your pet’s style? This one’s for you.

Bumblebee

bumblebee dog halloween costume
Halloweencostumes.com

Those antennae!

A Bunny

dog bunny costume
Halloweencostumes.com

This sort of gives “A Christmas Story” vibes, so hopefully it’ll make you snort out loud just like that bunny costume does.

Another Bunny

dog bunny costume
Muttropolis

This costume is so ridiculously cute — and cuddly.

A Koala

koala dog and cat halloween costumes
Chewy

What’s more cuddly than a koala? Definitely your cat in a koala costume. Just look at that face!

Teddy Bear

Teddy bear dog costume
Chewy

Everyone loves a teddy bear — but your pet dressed up as one? That’s squeal-worthy.

A Sloth

sloth dog halloween costume
Chewy

Sloth obsession is real, and if you’re one of those people who drinks your coffee out of a sloth mug, can you even imagine what this costume will do to you? (Take pics, please).

A Cute Old Granny

Granny dog costume
Chewy

Dressing up babies as grannies is a go-to costume for a reason — but they ain’t seen nothing yet.

Polar Bear

polar bear dog costume
Muttropolis

This chilly bear will warm your heart.

A Pineapple

pineapple dog halloween costume
Muttropolis

If your dog loves this sweet fruit, you might as well make her super happy by dressing her up like one.

Where’s Waldo?

Where's Waldo dog halloween costume
Halloweencostumes.com

Where’s Waldo? Off somewhere getting tons of pets, of course.

A Beanie Baby

Beanie Baby dog halloween costume
Amazon

This clever costume transforms your pet into your very own beanie baby — a REAL collector’s edition. And it’s great for a pet who isn’t into actually wearing costumes.

A Lion

lion halloween costume for dogs
Amazon

Fool the entire neighborhood into thinking the cutest lion possible is roaming the streets.

A Panda

panda costumes for dogs and cats
Chewy

With attached bamboo, of course.

A Fluffy Panda

fluffy panda costume for dogs
Halloweencostumes.com

A panda option for those who want a more realistic look. Because, ya know, you’re trying to fool people here.

Chewbacca

Chewbacca dog costume
Chewy

The Force is strong with this adorably badass costume.

Piglet

piglet costume for dogs
Halloweencostumes.com

Have your own little Piglet on your hands with this adorable costume. Wanna make it match yours? Grab a Winnie the Pooh and a pot of honey!

Have two pets? Dress your other as Eeyore and you’ve basically got the whole Hundred Acre Woods!

matching dog halloween costumes
