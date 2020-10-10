5 min read These Are The Cutest Dog And Cat Halloween Costumes That fuzzy little sloth costume 😍❤️

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. If you're so obsessed with Halloween that you start planning on September 1 — but you’re not trying to get too scary — this list was created just for you. These are some of the cutest and funniest dog and cat costumes you can buy this year, guaranteed to leave your camera roll full of perfect pet selfies. Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call? Probably all your friends to snap pics of your ghost-fighting pup.

UPS Driver

If your pet happens to love your local UPS delivery driver, why not pay them a little homage with this crazy adorable costume?

Mailman

Is the USPS more your pet’s style? This one’s for you.

Bumblebee

Those antennae!

A Bunny

This sort of gives “A Christmas Story” vibes, so hopefully it’ll make you snort out loud just like that bunny costume does.

Another Bunny

This costume is so ridiculously cute — and cuddly.

A Koala

What’s more cuddly than a koala? Definitely your cat in a koala costume. Just look at that face!

Teddy Bear

Everyone loves a teddy bear — but your pet dressed up as one? That’s squeal-worthy.

A Sloth

Sloth obsession is real, and if you’re one of those people who drinks your coffee out of a sloth mug, can you even imagine what this costume will do to you? (Take pics, please).

A Cute Old Granny

Dressing up babies as grannies is a go-to costume for a reason — but they ain’t seen nothing yet.

Polar Bear

This chilly bear will warm your heart.

A Pineapple

If your dog loves this sweet fruit, you might as well make her super happy by dressing her up like one.

Where’s Waldo?

Where’s Waldo? Off somewhere getting tons of pets, of course.

A Beanie Baby

This clever costume transforms your pet into your very own beanie baby — a REAL collector’s edition. And it’s great for a pet who isn’t into actually wearing costumes.

A Lion

Fool the entire neighborhood into thinking the cutest lion possible is roaming the streets.

A Panda

With attached bamboo, of course.

A Fluffy Panda

A panda option for those who want a more realistic look. Because, ya know, you’re trying to fool people here.

Chewbacca

The Force is strong with this adorably badass costume.

Piglet

