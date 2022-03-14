100+ Cute Dog Names That Are Almost As Adorable As Your Pup

Find the perfect name for your new BFF.

By Olivia Harvey

Published on 3/14/2022 at 3:30 PM

Looking for a cute dog name for your brand-new pup? The Dodo has you covered with a list of the cutest, quaintest, most endearing and delightful dog names out there.

From classics like Leo and Maggie to adorable flower-inspired names like Lily and Cosmo, and even food-related names like Pepper and Peach, you’ll have no problem finding an absolutely adorable name for your absolutely adorable dog.

In fact, you’ll probably have a hard time choosing just one, so you won’t be blamed for hyphenating or giving your dog a middle name (or several). The more names you give him, the cuter he’ll be, in our opinion.

Check out these cute dog names and have fun picking your favorite!

Cute dog names for girl dogs

Want to call your girl dog something super adorable? Here are a few ideas.

  • Maggie
  • Stella
  • Zoe
  • Gigi
  • Bella
  • Luna
  • Dolly
  • Rosie
  • Harper
  • Phoebe
  • Josie
  • Cleo
  • Millie
  • Pixie
  • Star
  • Maisie
  • Wanda

Cute dog names for boy dogs

Boy dogs can have cute names, too! These are a few of The Dodo’s favorites.

  • Leo
  • Beau (or Bo)
  • Milo
  • Odie
  • Boomer
  • Gus
  • Otis
  • Finn
  • Ollie
  • Lucky
  • Dozer
  • Ozzy
  • Sam
  • Theo
  • Wally
  • Charlie
  • Scout
  • Henry

Cute flower dog names

Any dog name that’s inspired by a flower or plant is utterly adorable, isn’t it?

  • Daisy
  • Clover
  • Lily
  • Rose
  • Cosmo
  • Pansy
  • Blossom
  • Holly
  • Petal
  • Marigold
  • Petunia
  • Calla
  • Hazel
  • Ivy
  • Myrtle
  • Tansy

Cute food dog names

And you can’t help but smile when you are introduced to a dog with a food-inspired name.

  • Pepper
  • Bean
  • Plum
  • Ginger
  • Mocha
  • Peach
  • Pickle
  • Sage
  • Cocoa
  • Bao
  • Oreo
  • Peanut
  • Cookie
  • Clementine
  • Olive
  • Noodle
  • Mochi

Cute dog names inspired by other animals

Just because your dog’s a dog doesn’t mean he can’t be called by another animal name!

  • Foxy
  • Birdy
  • Robin
  • Sparrow
  • Wren
  • Raven
  • Kitty
  • Bear
  • Buck
  • Wolf
  • Colt
  • Griffin
  • Tiger
  • Panda

Cute old-fashioned names for dogs

These names are making a comeback for both humans and pets, and it’s plain to see why — they’re adorable!

  • Bert (or Bertie)
  • George
  • Dottie
  • Atticus
  • Felix
  • Eleanor
  • Silas
  • Doris
  • Arthur
  • Mabel
  • Wilbur
  • Matilda
  • Archie
  • Esther
  • Vera

Being called one of these cute dog names will make your pup as cute as a button — if not cuter!