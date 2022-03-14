100+ Cute Dog Names That Are Almost As Adorable As Your Pup

Looking for a cute dog name for your brand-new pup? The Dodo has you covered with a list of the cutest, quaintest, most endearing and delightful dog names out there.

From classics like Leo and Maggie to adorable flower-inspired names like Lily and Cosmo, and even food-related names like Pepper and Peach, you’ll have no problem finding an absolutely adorable name for your absolutely adorable dog.

In fact, you’ll probably have a hard time choosing just one, so you won’t be blamed for hyphenating or giving your dog a middle name (or several). The more names you give him, the cuter he’ll be, in our opinion.

Check out these cute dog names and have fun picking your favorite!

Cute dog names for girl dogs

Want to call your girl dog something super adorable? Here are a few ideas.

Maggie

Stella

Zoe

Gigi

Bella

Luna

Dolly

Rosie

Harper

Phoebe

Josie

Cleo

Millie

Pixie

Star

Maisie

Wanda

Cute dog names for boy dogs

Boy dogs can have cute names, too! These are a few of The Dodo’s favorites.

Leo

Beau (or Bo)

Milo

Odie

Boomer

Gus

Otis

Finn

Ollie

Lucky

Dozer

Ozzy

Sam

Theo

Wally

Charlie

Scout

Henry

Cute flower dog names

Any dog name that’s inspired by a flower or plant is utterly adorable, isn’t it?

Daisy

Clover

Lily

Rose

Cosmo

Pansy

Blossom

Holly

Petal

Marigold

Petunia

Calla

Hazel

Ivy

Myrtle

Tansy

Cute food dog names

And you can’t help but smile when you are introduced to a dog with a food-inspired name.

Pepper

Bean

Plum

Ginger

Mocha

Peach

Pickle

Sage

Cocoa

Bao

Oreo

Peanut

Cookie

Clementine

Olive

Noodle

Mochi

Cute dog names inspired by other animals

Just because your dog’s a dog doesn’t mean he can’t be called by another animal name!

Foxy

Birdy

Robin

Sparrow

Wren

Raven

Kitty

Bear

Buck

Wolf

Colt

Griffin

Tiger

Panda

Cute old-fashioned names for dogs

These names are making a comeback for both humans and pets, and it’s plain to see why — they’re adorable!

Bert (or Bertie)

George

Dottie

Atticus

Felix

Eleanor

Silas

Doris

Arthur

Mabel

Wilbur

Matilda

Archie

Esther

Vera

Being called one of these cute dog names will make your pup as cute as a button — if not cuter!