15 Dog Harnesses That Are Actually Stylish

Dog harnesses have a lot of benefits. They’re more comfortable for dogs who pull a lot, and they let you have more control when out on walks (and you won’t have to worry about your pup slipping out of his collar).

But even though they’re basically essential if you have a dog, a lot of harnesses are actually kind of boring looking — so you might have to do some searching to find one you like.

Luckily, The Dodo did the work for you. To help you find a quality harness that you’ll want to show off, here are 15 cute dog harnesses for every style so you can get the best one for you and your pup.