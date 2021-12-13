15 Dog Harnesses That Are Actually Stylish
Dog harnesses have a lot of benefits. They’re more comfortable for dogs who pull a lot, and they let you have more control when out on walks (and you won’t have to worry about your pup slipping out of his collar).
But even though they’re basically essential if you have a dog, a lot of harnesses are actually kind of boring looking — so you might have to do some searching to find one you like.
Luckily, The Dodo did the work for you. To help you find a quality harness that you’ll want to show off, here are 15 cute dog harnesses for every style so you can get the best one for you and your pup.
The Dodo gave this dog harness our Paw of Approval because it’s so cute, and it helped with leash-pulling on walks. The walk kit includes a matching harness, leash and poop bag carrier — or you can mix and match the colors if you can’t choose just one. The harness is designed to be lightweight, and the leash is dirt-resistant and waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about washing it all the time.
This plaid harness is super stylish. The mesh design on the inside makes it lightweight and breathable, so your dog will be comfy wearing it. Plus, the plaid design comes in a bunch of colors, or you can get a solid color or a floral pattern. The harness also comes with a matching leash for a put-together look.
Your pup won’t get too hot wearing this harness that’s made with a soft air mesh. Two reflective stripes on the sides of the harness make it easy for people to see your dog when walking at night. Plus, it comes in tons of colors.
This polka dot harness is so cute, and it has soft padding inside to make it comfy for your dog. It comes in three colors and multiple sizes to fit every sized pup.
Your dog will be extra comfortable wearing this harness that’s made of breathable air mesh and has padding inside. Plus, it comes in lots of colors, so you can pick your dog’s favorite or get all of them and match your outfits.
This patterned harness is perfect for a very fashionable pup and comes with a matching leash. It’s made of a soft, stretchy fabric, and the straps and leash are made of durable nylon to keep your pup secure.
This bright tie-dye harness has reflective strips to keep your pup safe when it’s dark out, and it comes in tons of different colors and sizes. It’s made with a choke-free design that pulls from your dog’s chest and a shape-conforming design to fit perfectly to his body.
This harness has a fuzzy lining to keep your pup warm on cold winter walks. It comes in two pretty floral patterns and has an adjustable strap so you can fit it perfectly to your dog.
This harness comes in a bunch of colors and has a cute patch on the side with a peace sign, a heart and a paw print. It has a step-through design that’s easy to get on and off and is padded with neoprene to be super comfy. Plus, there’s a reflective strip so people can easily spot your dog if you walk him at night.
This harness is perfect for winter with its fuzzy fabric and padding. The step-in design makes it easy to dress your dog, and it comes in two wintery colors — chocolate and latte.
If your dog likes more of a nautical style, get this striped harness that looks like a little sailor shirt. It evenly distributes weight across your dog’s chest, so it won’t make him uncomfortable if he pulls, and it’s made of a lightweight material.
This harness comes in two cute jungle patterns. Plus, it has an adjustable strap, is lined in soft cotton and comes in multiple sizes to fit different sized dogs. It also comes with a QR code, so it basically doubles as a pet ID tag.
Your dog will be the most fashionable pup in this harness with a faux fur collar. The collar’s also removable, so your pup can keep wearing his harness when it gets warmer out. The harness is machine washable and comes with a matching leash.