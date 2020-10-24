7 min read The Cutest Christmas Sweaters For Your Pet You'll want to snuggle them even more 😍🎄

Mark & Graham / Muttropolis / Chewy

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. You can’t think about Christmas without thinking about classic Christmas sweaters! Wrapping yourself in a sweater is the best feeling during that winter weather, so of course you want your pet to feel just as warm and snuggly. There are so many amazing dog and cat sweaters out there, but The Dodo did the work for you and rounded up the cutest ones to keep your pet cozy in the cold. A classic Christmas tree sweater

Mark & Graham

The striped trim and the bone tree topper add some cute touches to this classic look. And if you’re down to splurge a little, you can personalize it, too!

A festive turtleneck with the most beautiful design

Amazon

The pattern is just gorgeous. And if you really want to round out your shopping spree, you can get a matching scarf, blanket or sweater of your own.

A zip-up fleece for that pet who’s kind of a bro

Muttropolis

This lowkey look is the best way to bring out your pet’s inner bro. And the super soft material will keep him warm when he’s kicking it outside.

A Christmas onesie that couldn’t be more perfect

Amazon

This long john look is so cute it’ll make you melt. The jumpsuit is great for hunkering down in a cabin or curling up by the fire.

A candy cane sweater for a pet with a sweet tooth

Mark & Graham

This turtleneck is as sweet as your pet. And if you want to spoil him even more, you can throw down a little more money to personalize it.

A “bite me” sweater for a cheeky pet

Chewy

This red sweater’s got the words “bite me” written on the back next to a gingerbread man who’s somehow “missing” a leg. It’s the perfect look for a sassy pet.

A traditional plaid sweater

Amazon

It’s a classic for a reason! Your pet will look so good in this red and green plaid outfit.

A sweater that has reindeer with pom-pom noses

Chewy

The best part is that the pom-poms come in allllllll sorts of colors to mix things up!

A colorful snowflake sweater

Mark & Graham

It comes in those classic Christmas colors, and that snowflake pattern is so pretty! Plus, there’s a personalization option if you don’t mind spending a little more.

A polka dot sweater dress

Amazon

If your pet wants to get all dolled up, this is the way to go. The bow has the cutest pom-poms and the skirt adds some (literal) flair!

A fluffy fleece with a hood

Amazon

This snuggly sweater is perfect for those winter walks. Not to mention, the hood will protect your pet from the falling snow.

A striped sweater that’ll make your pet look just like the North Pole

It’s even got snowflakes stitched in to make your pet feel like she’s up at Santa’s workshop!

A plaid sweater dress

Chewy

The red plaid on the skirt and the bow adds a festive touch to this classy look.

A pretty patterned sweater

Chewy

The Fair Isle design is great for Christmas, and it’s all because of that adorable reindeer border.

A sweater for a pet who's the greatest gift of all

Chewy

Your pet will be the best present under the tree in this sweet sweater. And that big shiny bow on the back really completes this look!

A happy holiday reindeer sweater

Amazon

The colorful lights on the reindeer’s antlers really make this striped sweater merry and bright!

A festive turtleneck sweater dress

Amazon