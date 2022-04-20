75+ Cute Cat Names That Will *All* Become Your Favorite
The cutest of cute cat names!
Finding the perfect name for your new cat can be a challenge — there are so many cute cat names out there! How can you possibly settle on just one?
To help you narrow down your search for the best name for your cat, The Dodo has found some of the cutest, most-popular cat names pet parents have picked in the past. From adorable names inspired by foods to cute cat names from pop culture, movies and TV, you’ll find the perfect name for your new BFF.
Of course, personality will have a lot to do with which name you go for. So we recommend making a list of top-faves to consider once you learn more about who your new cat is once she fully settles in.
Let the name game commence!
Cute cat names for boys
For boy cats, these are some of the most-popular (and most adorable) names out there.
- Gus
- Charlie
- Leo
- Milo
- Midnight
- Ollie
- Henry
- Atlas
- Oscar
- Louie
- Moose
- Toby
- Buddy
- Finn
- Jasper
Cute cat names for girls
And for girl cats, consider one of these super-sweet names.
- Trixie
- Frankie
- Lola
- Sweetie
- Millie
- Willow
- Lulu
- Cleo
- Mia
- Zoe
- Penelope
- Daphne
- Charlie
- Mimi
- Delilah
- Gigi
- Bailey
- Sophie
Cute cat names inspired by movie and TV characters
Get some inspiration from your favorite characters and pick a name inspired by a fantastic fictional cat!
- Dinah
- Duchess
- Simba
- Nala
- Oliver
- Luna
- Harry
- Hermione
- Totoro
- Kiki
- Salem
- Boots
- Toonces
- Felix
- Tigger
- Hobbes
Cute cat names inspired by food
The cutest pet names are sometimes names inspired by foods like cookies, dumplings, fruits and more.
- Peanut
- Mango
- Fig
- Cookie
- Plum
- Mocha
- Cocoa
- Lychee
- Shortcake
- Berry
- Honey
- Pepper
- Peach
- Bao
- Dumpling
- Ginger
Cute cat names inspired by flowers and plants
Take some inspiration from nature and pick one of these flora-inspired names.
- Daisy
- Ash
- Oakey
- Thorn
- Wysteria
- Lily
- Clover
- Poppy
- Thistle
- Violet
- Holly
- Petunia
- Hazel
Whatever name you choose to call your cat, he’ll love it no matter what.