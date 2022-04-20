75+ Cute Cat Names That Will *All* Become Your Favorite

Finding the perfect name for your new cat can be a challenge — there are so many cute cat names out there! How can you possibly settle on just one?

To help you narrow down your search for the best name for your cat, The Dodo has found some of the cutest, most-popular cat names pet parents have picked in the past. From adorable names inspired by foods to cute cat names from pop culture, movies and TV, you’ll find the perfect name for your new BFF.

Of course, personality will have a lot to do with which name you go for. So we recommend making a list of top-faves to consider once you learn more about who your new cat is once she fully settles in.

Let the name game commence!

Cute cat names for boys

For boy cats, these are some of the most-popular (and most adorable) names out there.

Gus

Charlie

Leo

Milo

Midnight

Ollie

Henry

Atlas

Oscar

Louie

Moose

Toby

Buddy

Finn

Jasper

Cute cat names for girls

And for girl cats, consider one of these super-sweet names.

Trixie

Frankie

Lola

Sweetie

Millie

Willow

Lulu

Cleo

Mia

Zoe

Penelope

Daphne

Charlie

Mimi

Delilah

Gigi

Bailey

Sophie

Cute cat names inspired by movie and TV characters

Get some inspiration from your favorite characters and pick a name inspired by a fantastic fictional cat!

Dinah

Duchess

Simba

Nala

Oliver

Luna

Harry

Hermione

Totoro

Kiki

Salem

Boots

Toonces

Felix

Tigger

Hobbes

Cute cat names inspired by food

The cutest pet names are sometimes names inspired by foods like cookies, dumplings, fruits and more.

Peanut

Mango

Fig

Cookie

Plum

Mocha

Cocoa

Lychee

Shortcake

Berry

Honey

Pepper

Peach

Bao

Dumpling

Ginger

Cute cat names inspired by flowers and plants

Take some inspiration from nature and pick one of these flora-inspired names.

Daisy

Ash

Oakey

Thorn

Wysteria

Lily

Clover

Poppy

Thistle

Violet

Holly

Petunia

Hazel

Whatever name you choose to call your cat, he’ll love it no matter what.