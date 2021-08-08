9 Of The Best-Looking Cat Carriers You Can Buy
They might be angry to be stuck in a carrier, but at least they'll look cute 🐱👜
If you (or your cat) are tired of having the same cat carrier as every other cat parent at the vet, then it might be time for you to upgrade your cat’s travel accommodations. She might be angry the whole time she’s in her carrier — but she’ll look adorable!
The Dodo rounded up nine of the cutest cat carriers available online, so you can pick the perfect one for your (and your cat’s) style.
This cat carrier is perfect for people who love to monogram everything — you can get your cat’s name embroidered on the top! It’s airline carry-on sized and has a removable fleece lining to keep your cat extra comfy.
This cat carrier is collapsible, which is perfect if you’re travelling or if you have limited storage space in your house (hello, New York City apartments). It also has a super cute cat-shaped mesh window on the side for ventilation.
If you want your cat to feel like she’s driving along with you, you can try this cat carrier that looks like a camping van — perfect for your next camping trip!
Your cat will be the chicest cat around in this carrier. It also has an attached leash inside to make sure she doesn’t escape.
If you’re looking for something really quirky, look no further than this carrier. You can pretend that you’re solving mysteries with your cat with this Scooby Doo Mystery Machine.
This cat carrier is perfect for when you want to carry your purse but don’t want your cat scratching up the lining of your bag.
This cute floral carrier is an airline-approved size and has lots of mesh panels so your cat won’t even feel like she’s in a carrier.
This cat carrier is faux leather and comes with a matching collar and leash! It has a cute star mesh window on the side to make your cat feel like a star.
This isn’t just a cat backpack — it’s also a penguin! It has a window in the front to let your cat peek out, and the back expands to let her roam around when you’re not carrying her.