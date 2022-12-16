The Best Crochet Dog Sweaters For Your Stylish Pup
Cute AND cozy.
Looking for a dog sweater to keep your pup warm during the winter months? A new accessory that’s cozy and stylish — and maybe even handmade by you — can make a great gift. A crochet dog sweater is a totally adorable option, whether you purchase one already made or make it yourself.
If you like the idea of something homemade and don’t already know how to crochet, have no fear. You can learn to crochet by taking a class or watching instructional videos online, and your dog can benefit from your newfound skills.
But, if you’re the type who’d rather just have a new dog sweater appear with the click of a button or swipe of a credit card, we get that, too.
We’ve rounded up some crochet dog sweaters that you can buy online as well as sweater patterns you can make yourself. Either way, your dog will be thrilled with his cozy new sweater!
6 crochet dog sweaters you can buy online
If you like an old-fashioned, vintage look for your dog accessories, this granny square crochet dog sweater couldn’t be a more perfect fit. It’s available in a variety of sizes, and the colors can be customized if you have a specific color palette in mind.
This colorblock sweater will keep her cozy and warm all winter. With several color combos to choose from and three available sizes, you also have the option to add two crochet heart appliques and a necktie of your choice if interested. Super stylish!
Available in a couple pastel stripe combinations, this basic crochet dog sweater checks all the boxes for warmth, softness and that homemade look. Available in sizes small and medium.
Available for small dogs, this crochet dog sweater is offered in a pretty pattern of fall colors: green, gold and cream. Perfect for the Green Bay Packers football fan!
If your dog enjoys the good life, look no further than this Chanel-inspired crochet dog sweater. Check out the bow and frills, too! The Etsy shop seller offers custom looks, so this sweater can be made to your dog’s exact measurements. Ooh la la!
This sweet yellow and green flower dog sweater with crocheted accents is perfect for the end of winter when it’s still chilly out, but you’re looking forward to the arrival of spring.
6 crochet dog sweater patterns you can make, available for PDF digital download
Does your large pup need some extra warmth when it’s cold out? With this crochet pattern, she’ll be all set. We love the button closure at the bottom, too.
With this sweater pattern (best for the experienced crocheter) you’ll be crocheting based on your dog’s own measurements, not a set pattern. So this way he’ll have a perfect fit! The turtleneck will keep his neck extra warm, too.
This crochet dog sweater pattern looks extra cozy and claims to be easy to create and follows a basic stitch pattern — especially handy if you’re a beginner.
Get ready to crochet with this basic (yet adorable) dog sweater pattern. This one is made for a medium-sized dog, and the button closure makes it easy to get on and off. Once it’s completed, of course!
This dog sweater pattern comes in six sizes to accommodate all kinds of doggies. We like that this pattern includes written instructions and photos, and a link to a YouTube tutorial if you need extra help.
If you already know how to crochet, this one should be fairly easy. The design is a sweater dress with frills at the end that’s perfect for a small dog. Too cute!
So, whether you buy or make one yourself, a crochet dog sweater is a super adorable way to keep your dog warm when it’s cold out. Just be ready for the compliments on his new look!