Crochet Cat Hats For Your Stylish Kitty

Did you know cat hats were a thing? If not, get ready to be obsessed with these adorable cat accessories.

If your cat doesn’t mind dressing up, she might appreciate having something to keep her head warm — and you’ll love how cute it looks.

Many crochet cat hats can be found online, where they’re often handmade with soft yarn in tons of colors, sizes and designs. But if you happen to be the crafty sort, there are many crochet cat hat pattern options out there that you can even make yourself!

Seriously, where have these stylish accents been our whole lives? As you’ll see from the list below, these crocheted cat hats are handmade with love and totally smile-inducing.