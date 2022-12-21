Crochet Cat Hats For Your Stylish Kitty

She’ll be ready for winter in these sweet hats 😻

By Ellen Schmidt

Crochet Cat Hat

Did you know cat hats were a thing? If not, get ready to be obsessed with these adorable cat accessories.

If your cat doesn’t mind dressing up, she might appreciate having something to keep her head warm — and you’ll love how cute it looks.

Many crochet cat hats can be found online, where they’re often handmade with soft yarn in tons of colors, sizes and designs. But if you happen to be the crafty sort, there are many crochet cat hat pattern options out there that you can even make yourself!

Seriously, where have these stylish accents been our whole lives? As you’ll see from the list below, these crocheted cat hats are handmade with love and totally smile-inducing.

10 crochet cat hat options to keep her stylish and cozy

She’ll be a trendsetter: Bucket Hat For Cat
$15

Bucket hats are all the rage these days, and now your cat can be a fashionista, too. Available in small, medium or large and in a variety of colors, we like that this cat hat includes strings to tie it underneath her chin so it won’t fall off.

Flower power: Mini Roses Cat Hat
$16

She’ll be ready for a walk in the garden (or at least a photo op next to a bouquet of flowers) in this adorable cat hat with roses on top. 

Fly the friendly skies: Aviator Hat For Cats
$21

Amelia Earhart fan? Love plane travel? This cat hat is perfect for Halloween or a fun trip with your mini BFF.

That pom-pom, though: Winter Crochet Cat Beanie
$15

There is so much to love about this cozy crochet cat beanie, but that pom-pom is absolutely adorable. We also love that this hat comes in tons of fun colors (you’ll choose two of your favorites for this one).

She’ll put a spell on you: Purple Wizard Cat Hat
$18

Abracadabra! This one could not be any cuter. Available in standard sizes, and if you need a custom fit, this Etsy seller can do that, too.

Two queens in the household: Matching Parent And Cat Crocheted Crowns
$32

You and your cat are queens of the household, and now everyone will know it! What can we say? These crowns are totally adorable.

Keep those ears warm: Hat For Cat Ears
$20

Want to keep her ears warm? Then this cat hat is for you. We love the pastel color options and the fact that this one slips over her head for a snug and secure fit. 

Too cool for school: Crochet Cat Beanie
$14

She’ll look pretty cool in this crochet cat beanie, available in regular and extra small. (Measuring her before you order is advised.)

For your pretty girl: Flower Cat Hat
$23

She’ll be as pretty as a flower in this hat. Crocheted with 100 percent cotton yarn, we love how this one is shaped like an actual flower and has an adorable little stem on top.

Cute little froggy: Crocheted Froggy Cat Hat
$8

Turn your cat into a frog with this froggy hat that fits snugly over her head and ears. 

Here’s to the cuteness that is your cat wearing a hat — she’ll be warm and you’ll be constantly entertained. It’s a win-win!

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Links are updated when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

