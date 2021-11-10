9 Coziest Gifts For Staying Home With Your Dog
’Tis the cuddliest time of the year 🎅🎄🐶
Is your idea of the perfect night snuggling up with your pup on the couch and binge-watching the latest Netflix craze?
If staying home with your pup is your power move, then making sure she’s as comfy and cozy as possible must be high on your list.
Here are some of the best — and coziest — dog Christmas gifts you can get your pup to make sure your nights spent at home are the best nights ever.
This snuggly blanket is perfect for long winter nights spent inside. It comes in a bunch of different sizes and is made of warm fleece.
This cozy bed is already beloved by The Dodo dogs (and kids!), so you know you’re going to have the coziest evenings. You can also opt to get a blanket along with the bed.
There’s nothing like pajamas to make a cozy night even better. These adorable red plaid pj’s are perfect for keeping your pup warm and festive.
If you have a pittie, then you know that getting pj’s that fit her bulky shape isn’t always the easiest. These pajamas are made specifically for her unique (and extra-wiggly) body.
Does it get a little drafty during the cold months? This heating pad is perfect for keeping your pup nice and toasty.
This sweater is specifically designed for small breeds, like Chihuahuas, Yorkshire terriers, Maltese and Pomeranians.
Looking for a new dog-friendly movie to watch? “A Dog Named Christmas” is a Hallmark Classic and soon enough it’ll be an annual watch for you and your fur baby.
No cozy night in is complete without a candle. You can choose from a variety of sayings that fit you and your dog’s personality the best.
If your idea of a night in includes mugs of hot chocolate, then this set is for you! You’ll get your very own adorable mug while your pup stays safe and gets to enjoy her own hot cocoa — as a toy!