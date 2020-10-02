These Fall Pet Blankets Are So Cozy You'll Be Jealous Of Your Dog

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The fall comes with all kinds of favorite things — like snuggling up with your pet under a warm, fuzzy blanket.

But did you know that they make cozy fall blankets just for your pets? Instead of getting your own favorite throw blanket covered in pet hair, you can buy your BFF a fall blanket of her very own!

And the best part is they look just like the ones made for humans — so you know they’ll blend in perfectly with the rest of your fall home decor.

These are some of the warmest and snuggliest pet blankets out there— and are sure to keep your pet all cuddled up for hours. (Plus they’re all machine washable so you can keep them looking and smelling fresh!)

Ryerson Ultra Plush Luxury Shag Dog Blanket