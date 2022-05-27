40 Cow Jokes That Will Turn You Into A Cow-median

Are you ready to laugh so hard milk might come out of your nose? These absurd and silly cow jokes for kids of all ages are so hilarious it’s hard to stay in a bad moo-d!

From sidesplitting cow puns to corny jokes that will make you roll your eyes, these jokes are great to keep in your back pocket for future trips to the farm or whenever your friend’s in need of a good laugh.

Get ready to chuckle, because these cow jokes are udderly hilarious!

Punny cow one-liners

These cow one-liners are such a hoot you’ll leave your friends snorting.

An udder day, an udder dollar. That is one legen-dairy cow. If that cow keeps mooing, we’ll have to press the moo-te button. Those two cows don’t like each other. They must have some serious beef. That cow is a regular cow-median. Nothing is ever just black and white … except for that cow. I don’t see any cows! They must be ca-moo-flaged! If the cow won’t give milk, then she’s a milk dud. Farmers don’t need to worry about taxes. They have the best ac-cow-tants. Where’d that cow go? He pulled a Moo-dini.

Silly cow jokes

These silly wisecracks will definitely brighten your day.

Why are cows just awesome dancers? They’ve got all the right moo-ves! What did the mother cow say to her calf? It’s pasture bedtime! How do you count cows? With a cow-culator! What do you call a sad cow? Moo-dy. Why did the cow want to get in the rocketship? He wanted to go to udder space! Why do cows have hooves instead of feet? They lactose. What do you get from a pampered cow? Spoiled milk. What happens when a cow laughs? Milk comes out of her nose! What do you call a cow who can part water? Moo-ses. Where do cows go to get their medicine? The farm-acy!

Corny cow jokes

Need more cow hilarity in your life? These corny cow jokes will keep you laughing.

What do you get when you cross a chicken and a cow? Roost beef. What does a cow say when he’s surfing? “Cow-a-bunga!” What do you call a cow who just hit the lottery? A cash cow. What do you get when a cow jumps on a trampoline? A milkshake! What do you call a grass-fed cow? A lawn moo-er! What do you call a cow who just gave birth? De-calf-inated! Where do cows eat lunch? The calf-eteria! What do you call a rude cow? Beef jerky. Why was the cow afraid to leave the barn? Because he’s a cow-ard. What do you call a cow who was just knighted? Sir Loin.

More punny cow jokes

Here are 10 more clever jokes to tell your friends.

What is a cow’s favorite newspaper? The Daily Moos. What is a cow’s favorite type of play? A moo-sical! Why do cows tell each other jokes? To keep themselves a-moo-sed. How do you make Swiss cheese? Use milk from a holey cow. Why did the cow look so confused? He was having deja-moo. Why did the cow ask for a telescope? He wanted to see the Milky Way. Why are male cows so mean? Because they’re bull-ies. Why do cows wear bells around their necks? Because their horns don’t work. What did the priest say when a cow walked into his church? Holy cow. What did Cinderella say to the cow? “Are you my dairy godmother?”

Want more funny animal-themed jokes? Check out some hilarious cat jokes and dog jokes here!