Ideas For Couple And Dog Halloween Costumes That Will Be A Total Hit
Rule the group costume contest this year.
The only thing more fun than showing up to a Halloween party in a couple’s costume is showing up to a Halloween party in a couple’s costume with your dog. If you and your partner want to include your pup in this year’s matching set, then we have a few ideas you may want to try out.
Whether you decide to cosplay as characters from one of your favorite movies or decide to get clever with some matching food costumes, there are a handful of fun options for you to choose from. And most of these costumes don’t require that much work to pull together — just pick up an on-theme dog outfit, and you’re good to go!
Here are some of our favorite couple and dog Halloween costume ideas for 2022.
This leather dog collar is made to look exactly like Dug’s from “Up.” It even comes with a spot you can put an Apple AirTag to keep tabs on where your pup is at all times. Pick up a Russell costume, like this one on Amazon, and thrift yourself a grandpa sweater and glasses for your Carl cosplay, and you’re officially the cast of “Up” for Halloween!
Pick up a couple of pairs of khaki shorts, button-down shirts and bandanas to become Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant. Then, dress your dog in a dinosaur costume like this stegosaurus outfit from Frisco, and you’re the cast of “Jurassic Park.” Bonus points if you dress up like the dinosaurs and dress your dog in a leather jacket à la Dr. Ian Malcolm.
If you two are pet parents to a pug, then there’s one group costume you have to try: “Men in Black.” Pick up a dog suit like this one from Alfie Pet on Amazon for your pup to transform into Frank the Pug, then thrift a couple of matching black suits for yourselves. Add black sunglasses, and you’re good to go.
Pick up this hotdog costume from Frisco to turn your pup into everyone’s favorite BBQ staple. Then, check out this ketchup and mustard couple’s costume on Amazon to complete the picture.
You may be fresh in the world of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” but you definitely know enough to plan a group costume with your partner and dog. Grab a couple of silver-blonde wigs and transform into Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen, the two heirs at war for the Iron Throne, and then pick up a dragon costume for your dog like this one from Target.
This may be the simplest group costume you can do — just dress everyone like bananas! This Rubie’s banana costume from PetSmart is worn like a harness with a hood and secures down the front. And then you and your partner can grab one of these banana costumes from Amazon, and you’ll have transformed into a complete bunch!
Pick up a couple of barista aprons and hats as well as this iced coffee dog costume from Rubie’s, and you’re ready to open up a coffee shop. And the best part of this couple and dog costume is that you can walk around with a coffee all day because, hey! It’s a prop!
Stock up on Gryffindor merch and head out to the Halloween party dressed as Harry, Hermione and Ron. You can even give your dog a red-and-gold scarf from Etsy to complete his Ron getup.
If your dog isn’t feeling a costume this year, then don’t force it! It’s much more fun for everyone to be comfortable than costumed.