Ideas For Couple And Dog Halloween Costumes That Will Be A Total Hit

The only thing more fun than showing up to a Halloween party in a couple’s costume is showing up to a Halloween party in a couple’s costume with your dog. If you and your partner want to include your pup in this year’s matching set, then we have a few ideas you may want to try out.

Whether you decide to cosplay as characters from one of your favorite movies or decide to get clever with some matching food costumes, there are a handful of fun options for you to choose from. And most of these costumes don’t require that much work to pull together — just pick up an on-theme dog outfit, and you’re good to go!

Here are some of our favorite couple and dog Halloween costume ideas for 2022.