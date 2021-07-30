Couch Covers To Protect Your Couch From All That Pet Hair
And they’re cute, too! 😍
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Having a pet is literally the best, but having a couch covered in pet hair — or muddy paw prints — just isn’t the move.
Luckily, there are tons of couch covers on the market that are easy to install, machine-washable and good-looking enough to have on your couch all the time!
Here are some of the best ones.
This reversible cover gives you two colors for the price of one! And with over 15 color combos to choose from, you can even get multiple to change out with every season (or so you can throw one in the wash when it gets reallyyy gross).
This couch cover will help you protect your furniture from all that pet hair, and it looks great, too!
Not only is this a super cute and durable slipcover — but it also comes with three additional pieces so you can cover each cushion. It looks like it’s a part of your couch instead of just covering it, which is ideal for ongoing use.
If you’re more of a futon person, this cover was made specifically for you! It’ll brighten up your space and comes in a variety of futon sizes.
Have an L-shaped couch you need to cover? This one is made for right-sided L-shaped couches — and it fits snuggly.
This slipcover fits left-sided L-shaped couches and comes in so many colors that you’re sure to find one that fits your style!