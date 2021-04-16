Obsessed With Corgis And Their Butts? Then You Need This!
It’s a healthy obsession 🐶🍑
Corgis win when it comes to having the best butts. They’re round, they’re fluffy and they have the cutest jiggle to them whenever they’re moving.
Let’s be real: There’s nothing better than a corgi sploot, so it’s no wonder people are obsessed with their perfect peaches.
If you’re one of those people who can’t get enough, you’re in luck. The Dodo has rounded up some of the cutest things that are a must for any corgi-butt enthusiast.
A booty backpack that’s actually cute? Yes, please.
Here’s a pup pattern you can get behind.
You’ll never accidentally pick up someone else’s phone again.
You’ll always know what time it is, since it’s impossible not to stare at those cheeks.
Sounds like the best way to stay calm, actually.
Coasters are usually pretty blah, but corgis definitely help take them to the next level.
The perfect way to stay on top of everything you need to get done.
Show off your corgi obsession on the go.
Why not add a little floof to your fit?
If you have to cover up half your face, this is the way to go.
These cards will make you smile even when you’re losing at poker.
Start your day right with this cheeky mug.
There’s no sweeter way to keep your toes cozy.
This is the fun way to leave yourself reminders.
If your two favorite things are corgis and puns, then you need this shirt.
Because there’s nothing more poetic than making cinnamon buns while wearing corgi buns.
Keeping your car clean has never been more stylish.
Gotta love a good sip ’n sploot.
This phone case will make your friends SO jealous.
Want something new and fun to add to your collection? This is it.
Your drink will be as chill as this splooting good boy.
