Obsessed With Corgis And Their Butts? Then You Need This!

It’s a healthy obsession 🐶🍑

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/16/2021

corgi butt merchandise

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Corgis win when it comes to having the best butts. They’re round, they’re fluffy and they have the cutest jiggle to them whenever they’re moving.

Let’s be real: There’s nothing better than a corgi sploot, so it’s no wonder people are obsessed with their perfect peaches.

If you’re one of those people who can’t get enough, you’re in luck. The Dodo has rounded up some of the cutest things that are a must for any corgi-butt enthusiast.

Corgi Butt Backpack
Corgi Butt Backpack
$56
$70
A booty backpack that’s actually cute? Yes, please.
Corgi Butt Leggings
Corgi Butt Leggings
$64
Here’s a pup pattern you can get behind.
Blue Corgi Butt iPhone Case
Blue Corgi Butt iPhone Case
$24
$30
You’ll never accidentally pick up someone else’s phone again.
Corgi Butt Wall Clock
Corgi Butt Wall Clock
$33
You’ll always know what time it is, since it’s impossible not to stare at those cheeks.
Keep Calm & Touch A Corgi's Butt Travel Mug
Keep Calm & Touch A Corgi's Butt Travel Mug
$21
$29
Sounds like the best way to stay calm, actually.
Corgi Butt Stone Coasters
Corgi Butt Stone Coasters
$12
Coasters are usually pretty blah, but corgis definitely help take them to the next level.
Corgi Butt Dry-Erase To Do List
Corgi Butt Dry-Erase To Do List
$23
The perfect way to stay on top of everything you need to get done.
Corgi Butt Tote Bag
Corgi Butt Tote Bag
$19
$23
Show off your corgi obsession on the go.
Corgi Butt Tie
Corgi Butt Tie
$31
Why not add a little floof to your fit?
Corgi Butts Face Mask
Corgi Butts Face Mask
$13
If you have to cover up half your face, this is the way to go.
Corgi Butt Playing Cards
Corgi Butt Playing Cards
$24
These cards will make you smile even when you’re losing at poker.
Guess What Corgi Butt Mug
Guess What Corgi Butt Mug
$17
Start your day right with this cheeky mug.
I love Corgi Butts Socks
I love Corgi Butts Socks
$25
There’s no sweeter way to keep your toes cozy.
Corgi Butt Sticky Notes
Corgi Butt Sticky Notes
$8
This is the fun way to leave yourself reminders.
Nothin' Butt Corgis T-Shirt
Nothin' Butt Corgis T-Shirt
$21
If your two favorite things are corgis and puns, then you need this shirt.
Corgi Butt Apron
Corgi Butt Apron
$24
Because there’s nothing more poetic than making cinnamon buns while wearing corgi buns.
Corgi Butt Car Mats
Corgi Butt Car Mats
$56
Keeping your car clean has never been more stylish.
Corgi Booty Travel Mug
Corgi Booty Travel Mug
$21
$29
Gotta love a good sip ’n sploot.
Pink Corgi Butt Phone Case For Samsung & iPhone
Pink Corgi Butt Phone Case For Samsung & iPhone
$34
This phone case will make your friends SO jealous.
Corgi Butt Pattern Face Mask
Corgi Butt Pattern Face Mask
$13
Want something new and fun to add to your collection? This is it.
Corgi Butt Can Cooler
Corgi Butt Can Cooler
$8
Your drink will be as chill as this splooting good boy.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.