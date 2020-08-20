These Innovative Beds Will Keep Your Pet Cool This Summer
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Dog and cat beds can get a little stinky — and they can also make your pet super warm in hot summer temperatures. But just because it’s 90 degrees out doesn’t mean your cat or dog shouldn’t have somewhere cozy — and cool — to curl up in!
That’s where elevated pet cots come into play. These beds help to keep the air circulating all around your pet so they stay cool — and so their bed stays less smelly.
If you’re looking to invest in a pet cot for your cat or dog, these are some of the best ones on the market right now.
Floppy Dawg Just Chillin' Elevated Dog Bed
Why You’ll Love It: This elevated pet cot has a removable canopy — making it perfect if your pet likes to hang out in the backyard with you in the afternoon. Let ’em get some shade from all that sun, or remove the cover to bring the cot inside.
Buy it now from Amazon for $67.95+
Kitty Cot Original World's Best Cat Perch
Why You’ll Love It: This cat cot perch will let your cat — or two small cats since it holds up to 25 pounds — keep tabs on both the inside and outside worlds without getting overheated. Easily suction-cupped to the window, this cot will be a favorite spot for the cats in your life.
Buy it now from Chewy for $42.70
Peavy Cooling Pet Cot
Why You’ll Love It: Like other cots, this one will raise your pet off the ground to keep her cool — but this model has a built-in cooling pad in the center for extra chill. Just add some tap water to the pad and your pet will stay cool for hours.
Buy it now from Wayfair for $53.99+
Pawslife® Folding Pet Cot in Grey
Why You’ll Love It: This option folds down for easy storage — which makes it great for travel. It holds pets up to 50 pounds.
Buy it now from Bed, Bath and Beyond for $29.99
Gen7Pets Cool-Air Cot Elevated Dog Bed
Why You’ll Love It: This portable cot is perfect to take on all your outdoor adventures, like camping or even to the pool or the beach. It’s also perfect for pets who love to cozy up to the sides of their beds.