These Innovative Beds Will Keep Your Pet Cool This Summer

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Dog and cat beds can get a little stinky — and they can also make your pet super warm in hot summer temperatures. But just because it’s 90 degrees out doesn’t mean your cat or dog shouldn’t have somewhere cozy — and cool — to curl up in!

That’s where elevated pet cots come into play. These beds help to keep the air circulating all around your pet so they stay cool — and so their bed stays less smelly.

If you’re looking to invest in a pet cot for your cat or dog, these are some of the best ones on the market right now.

Floppy Dawg Just Chillin' Elevated Dog Bed