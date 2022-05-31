Get A Cooling Dog Bed To Help Your Pup Chill Out

Cooling dog beds are great for relief on hot days — but how do you find the right one?

The best cooling dog bed will work to regulate your dog’s body temperature, either by being elevated off the floor to allow for airflow or made with materials like cooling gel or copper to trap heat and move it away from your pup.

Here are some of our top picks:

What to consider when looking for a cooling dog bed

The main factors you’ll want to consider when hunting for just the right dog bed to keep your pup cool include:

The materials: The material the bed cover is made out of should be breathable and not make your pet too hot (so no wool beds). Most cooling dog beds also contain a cooling foam or cooling gel that works to keep your dog cool.

You might also notice some cooling beds made of copper-infused foam. This means that the foam is — you guessed it — infused with copper (in the form of a gel), which can help carry heat away from your pet’s body.

The elevation: While not required, you’ll notice tons of cooling beds are elevated off the floor to allow for more air circulation (these ones are usually made of mesh).

Best cooling dog beds

These are the dog beds we found that hit all the high points of what you want to look for in a cooling dog bed.