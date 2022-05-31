Get A Cooling Dog Bed To Help Your Pup Chill Out
No more hot sleep 😎
Cooling dog beds are great for relief on hot days — but how do you find the right one?
The best cooling dog bed will work to regulate your dog’s body temperature, either by being elevated off the floor to allow for airflow or made with materials like cooling gel or copper to trap heat and move it away from your pup.
Here are some of our top picks:
- Best overall: Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed
- Best budget: Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed
- Best splurge: Layla Copper-Infused Pet Bed
- Most cozy: FurHaven Wave Fur & Velvet Cooling Gel Deluxe Chaise
- Most indestructible: Kuranda Walnut PVC Chewproof Dog Bed
- Best cooling mat: Chillz Cooling Mat For Dogs
What to consider when looking for a cooling dog bed
The main factors you’ll want to consider when hunting for just the right dog bed to keep your pup cool include:
The materials: The material the bed cover is made out of should be breathable and not make your pet too hot (so no wool beds). Most cooling dog beds also contain a cooling foam or cooling gel that works to keep your dog cool.
You might also notice some cooling beds made of copper-infused foam. This means that the foam is — you guessed it — infused with copper (in the form of a gel), which can help carry heat away from your pet’s body.
The elevation: While not required, you’ll notice tons of cooling beds are elevated off the floor to allow for more air circulation (these ones are usually made of mesh).
Best cooling dog beds
These are the dog beds we found that hit all the high points of what you want to look for in a cooling dog bed.
Size: Medium (30" x 20" x 3"), Large (36" x 27" x 3.5"), Extra-Large (44" x 32" x 4")
Material: Memory foam, cooling gel foam
This dog bed was chosen for the top spot because it’s perfect for dogs who want to stay cool but also need some additional support. Made with CertiPUR-US memory foam and cooling gel foam, this bed disperses heat while also cradling achy joints.
Size: Extra-Small (27.56” x 21” x 7.28”), Small (35.6” x 21.8” x 7.7”), Medium (43.4” x 25.8” x 7.7”), Large (51.3” x 31.5” x 7.6”), Extra-Large (59.8” x 37” x 8.9”)
Material: Mesh fabric
This affordable dog bed will keep your pup 7 inches above the ground, allowing for plenty of air circulation to keep her cool. While there aren’t tons of bells and whistles with this bed, it’s exactly what a cooling dog bed should be to make sure your pup doesn’t get too hot. The price doesn’t hurt, either.
Size: Small (19” x 26” x 5”), Medium (25” x 33” x 5”), Large (32” x 43” x 5”)
Material: Polyester, copper-infused foam
Sure, this bed is a bit more expensive than others on this list, but it has a one-year warranty and a 30-night sleep trial, but that’s not even where this bed shines. It’s made with 5 inches of copper-infused foam that works to carry heat away from your pup's body, giving her a much cooler sleep. It’s also waterproof, so any accidents or spills are a breeze to clean up.
Size: Medium (30” x 20” x 3”), Large (36” x 27” x 3”), Extra-Large (44” x 35” x 4”)
Material: Faux fur, cooling gel foam
If your dog needs to keep cool but really prefers to be comfy, then this bed is the best of both worlds. She’ll get cooling gel foam to help regulate her body temperature while also having fluffy bolsters to nestle into and a faux fur sleep surface.
Size: Mini (25” x 18”), Small (30” x 20”), Medium (35” x 23”), Large (40” x 25”), Extra-Large (44” x 27”), Extra-Extra-Large (50” x 36”)
Material: Stainless steel, PVC, canvas
Does your dog tear her beds apart? She’ll be no match against this one since it’s built with high-strength PVC to stand up against even the heaviest of chewers. Elevated to promote airflow, this bed holds dogs up to 100 pounds, so if you need one for a larger pup, you can get an Aluminum Dog Bed from their website that holds up to 250 pounds.
Size: Medium (19.5” x 15.5” x 0.75”), Large (36” x 20” x 0.75”), Extra-Large (37” x 31.5” x 0.75”)
Material: Polyester, cooling gel
Are you just looking for a simple cooling mat that you can keep outside when you’re hanging out in the backyard? This one is pressure activated, so all your pup has to do is lay on it for the magic (aka the cooling gel) to start working — and last for up to three hours! It also works indoors.
Sure, finding the best cooling dog bed for your pup might take a little time, but knowing she’s sleeping comfortably will ensure you sleep well, too!
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.