Fancy Dog Bowls For Pups Who Hate Anything Basic
Mealtime isn’t just any ole time — and your dog isn’t just any ole dog.
If you’re trying to dazzle up your pup’s favorite time of the day — and your kitchen — with some dog bowls that *scream* your dog's personality — the internet’s gotchu.
And while there are so many stunning, cool, flashy or unique dog bowls hiding out there, it can take some digging to find them.
That’s how this list was born — to help you find the dog bowl of your dreams, no matter what style you’re looking for.
A pair of dog bowls for the quirkiest of pups
This pair of hand-thrown dog bowls is so cute that you’ll want to see if they come in mug form. For the pup who loves quirkiness — and the kitchen that does, too.
A bowl created just for your rescue
Buy it now from Wayfair for $38.99
A one-of-a-kind dog bowl made from recycled glass
When your dog rushes to drink some water after all that backyard play, just watch how the light reflects off of this perfectly crafted dog bowl. Beautiful, isn’t it?
A pair of classy bowls made for a classy pup
If your dog wears bow ties or pearls, they can go out for some dinner and drinks — right at home. Dancing not included.
Buy it now from Etsy for $19.95+
A basic bundle for basic dogs
Reserved for the most basic of dogs, this bundle will go perfectly in the same kitchen that houses your PSL tumbler.
Buy it now from Muttropolis for $74
A hand-painted dog bone-shaped dog bowl that you won’t even want to put on the floor
This is perfect for big appetites and bigger personalities. It’s colorful, it’s pretty and it’ll add a pop to any kitchen.
Buy it now from Wayfair for $72.99
A café right in your home
Your dog never has to be sad on days they miss out on a Puppuccino — now she can have her very own café right in your kitchen!
Buy it now from Muttropolis for $74
A custom dog bowl that will totally confuse your pup in the best way
You send in some pics of your pup and a scene and you’ll get back a customized dog bowl that is totally unique to your dog’s personality — and favorite place.
The most whimsical dog bowls around
These are for the dogs who love to fantasize while watching “Alice in Wonderland” all snuggled up on the couch with you. Best for dogs who are super extra quirky.
A bowl made for a bougie princess
Does your dog love to get carried around in a pink-and-gold purse? This bowl was made for her — and that diamond collar she’s rocking.