13 Cool Products You Didn't Know You Needed For Your Cat
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too.
If you want to really treat your cat (and honestly, treat yourself in the process), it’s time to think outside the box. Regular old treats and toys are great, but you’re on the hunt for the coolest cat stuff there is online — and The Dodo is here to help you on that search.
Having scoured the internet for the coolest of cool cat things to buy, there are 13 products that stand out from the crowd. From fun new techy toys, to places for your cat to hang out and snuggle up, these out-of-the-ordinary products are definitely things both you and your cat will love.
Let your indoor cat run wild in the Outback Jack outdoor cat tunnel. This mesh tent-and-tunnel combo lets your cat have some outdoor fun while still staying as safe as possible. The compound is easy to transport and can be secured to the ground with the included sandbags.
The outside world is basically cat TV, which makes this window perch from PEFUNY the perfect spot for your cat to be a couch potato. It attaches to a window with four suction cups that can hold up to 40 pounds. “This is perfect for our situation,” one pet parent wrote. “We needed something sturdy that could easily be placed, moved, replaced and not lose its integrity or leave any marks/wear behind. This was clearly designed by someone who has cats as well.”
One of the coolest things for cats on Amazon is the Good Pet Stuff hidden litter box. What looks like an ordinary house plant is actually a disguise for your cat’s “place of business.” It’s designed with a filtered ventilation system that controls dust and odor, and over 11,800 pet parents say this thing is beyond awesome. “This hidden cat litter box has been an absolute answer to my prayers!” one wrote. “I’ll never use a regular old litter box ever again in my life!! The cats took to this new litter box immediately and we haven't looked back since!!”
Cats can be a bit weird about drinking water. Sometimes, if it’s not running water, they don’t want it. That’s why Veken’s pet fountain has become a must-have for so many cat owners. It keeps a constant stream of water going to encourage your cat to stay hydrated. “This thing is amazing,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it, it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this.”
Your cat won’t be able to decide whether to sleep on top or inside her new bed from Kitty City. The tunnel bed is a donut-shaped cat bed with a rim around the outside that is actually a tunnel for your cat to play in. The tunnel around the outside can even partly detach and expand from the bed to make a larger play space.
Cats never get tired of playing with laser pointers — but you sometimes do. That’s why Friends Forever designed an automatic laser pointer toy that randomizes movements and keeps cats entertained for 15 minutes at a time. The toy comes with a three-speed dial so you can customize the play to best suit your cat.
This isn’t just a cat tower. This is a kitty mansion. The Furhaven multi-level cat tower comes with two houses, three perches and several levels of climbing fun. Each tower even comes with two ball toys attached so your cat can rest and play. “Kitty paradise,” one cat parent titled their five-star review. “Our cats absolutely love this cat tree already … An active, more petite cat will have an absolute ball on it — our lazy-fat ragdoll just uses it to sharpen her claws. Overall we're super happy with our purchase, as are Sophia and Cleo!”
Now you can easily take your cat anywhere and everywhere with the PetAmi cat carrier backpack. Each size of the backpack zips open for easy access, and the breathable mesh material makes traveling a breeze for your cat. “We did a lot of research for backpacks that would be comfortable/safe/fun for hiking with our cat,” one cat parent wrote. “This backpack had everything we were looking for. I love the extra pockets so we could carry water and treats.”
It’s a bed, it’s a blanket, it’s the perfect spot for your cat to cuddle up in on a chilly day. The Winsterch warming cat bed comes with a removable cushion and an attached blanket that creates a soft and cozy cocoon effect. You can pick up the warming bed in one of three different sizes.
When the human’s away, the cat will play … with this awesome interactive robot toy from Ralthy! This fun and colorful toy is USB-chargeable and moves randomly so your cat stays intrigued. Each robot comes with a feather toy attached, which will keep her entertained while you’re not at home.
“Like a La-Z-Boy for cats!” one pet parent titled their review. This hammock from JUNSPOW is a super cool buy for your cat — literally. The mesh fabric is breathable, and the space between the bed and the ground creates airflow underneath your BFF to keep her comfy. “This hammock enables a lazy cat to live their best possible life,” the pet parent continued. “My cat leaves his hammock only to eat, mess up a freshly-cleaned litter box, chase cat toys or remove ornaments from the Christmas tree.”
The BlackHole Litter Mat fish toy comes with four flipping, blinking, battery-powered fish that actually swim when they hit water. As soon as the fish sense they’re not in water anymore, they turn off to save power. “These are the cutest stinkin’ toys,” one pet parent wrote. “The fish floats just below the surface of the water with the rubber tail sticking out just enough for the kitties to actually fish it out — which they love! The tail changes speed/tempo every few seconds, allowing it to naturally swim in different directions and make ripples — truly mimicking a real fish. That gives it a realistic touch that I think keeps the cats interested.”
Made from cozy 100 percent Merino wool, and available in a variety of different colors, your cat will feel safe and protected in this cat cave from Meowfia (which won The Dodo’s Paw of Approval). This bed looks like a piece of art with its interesting shape and fun colors, and your cat can use it either as a cave or collapsed as a padded bed on hotter days.