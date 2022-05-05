100+ Cool Cat Names For Every Personality

Names for the coolest cats 😎

By Lauren Taylor

Published on 5/5/2022 at 4:25 PM

five cats with name tags

If you just got a cat who’s just too cool, you’ll need a name that’s just as awesome as he is.

Maybe he has a super cool talent, like playing fetch, or has a laid-back personality. Either way, he deserves the coolest name possible.

But there’s tons of cool cat names out there, so we put together some options to help you find the perfect one for your cat.

Cool boy cat names

If you have a badass boy cat, check out these cool names.

  1. Tiger
  2. Felix
  3. Simba
  4. Gizmo
  5. Bandit
  6. Boots
  7. Prince
  8. Romeo
  9. Maverick
  10. Harley
  11. Bentley

Cool girl cat names

Any one of these names will be perfect for the cool girl cat in your life.

  1. Nala
  2. Stella
  3. Bella
  4. Ivy
  5. Hazel
  6. Roxy
  7. Pixie
  8. Zelda
  9. Jade
  10. Athena
  11. Violet

Cool black cat names

Black cats are always cool, so you’ll need a name that fits your black cat’s vibe. Here are some names to choose from.

  1. Magic
  2. Midnight
  3. Wicked
  4. Night
  5. Panther
  6. Raven
  7. Halloween
  8. Eclipse
  9. Twilight
  10. Binx
  11. Jinx
  12. Salem
  13. Spooky
  14. Karma
  15. Onyx
  16. Friday
  17. Jet
  18. Indigo
  19. Lilith
  20. Wizard
  21. Witch

Cool grey cat names

Here are a bunch of names for grey cats.

  1. Cinder
  2. Earl (Earl Grey tea)
  3. Pewter
  4. Mercury
  5. Silver
  6. Chrome
  7. Storm
  8. Stormy
  9. Thunder
  10. Misty
  11. Lightning
  12. Charcoal
  13. Rocky
  14. Smoke
  15. Smokey
  16. Ash
  17. Gris
  18. Nimbus
  19. Merlin
  20. Heather
  21. Thor

Cool white cat names

You’ll have the coolest white cat around with one of these names.

  1. Luna
  2. Cloud
  3. Cloudy
  4. Snow
  5. Snowy
  6. Blizzard
  7. Crystal
  8. Angel
  9. Moon
  10. Ghost
  11. Swan
  12. Ice
  13. Icy
  14. Diamond
  15. Owl
  16. Pearl
  17. Jasmine
  18. Birch
  19. Alaska
  20. Casper
  21. Elsa
  22. Glacier
  23. Lotus
  24. Shimmer
  25. Winter

Cool orange cat names

These cool orange cat names will suit your orange cat perfectly.

  1. Fire
  2. Autumn
  3. Ginger
  4. Amber
  5. Blaze
  6. Ember
  7. Crimson
  8. Fox
  9. Foxy
  10. Ariel
  11. Cheetah
  12. Cayenne
  13. Garfield
  14. Chili
  15. Nacho
  16. Mimosa
  17. Amaretto
  18. Dorito
  19. Leo
  20. Gold
  21. Goldie
  22. Ruby
  23. Topaz
  24. Sienna


