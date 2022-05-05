100+ Cool Cat Names For Every Personality

If you just got a cat who’s just too cool, you’ll need a name that’s just as awesome as he is.

Maybe he has a super cool talent, like playing fetch, or has a laid-back personality. Either way, he deserves the coolest name possible.

But there’s tons of cool cat names out there, so we put together some options to help you find the perfect one for your cat.

Cool boy cat names

If you have a badass boy cat, check out these cool names.



Tiger Felix Simba Gizmo Bandit Boots Prince Romeo Maverick Harley Bentley

Cool girl cat names

Any one of these names will be perfect for the cool girl cat in your life.



Nala Stella Bella Ivy Hazel Roxy Pixie Zelda Jade Athena Violet

Cool black cat names

Black cats are always cool, so you’ll need a name that fits your black cat’s vibe. Here are some names to choose from.



Magic Midnight Wicked Night Panther Raven Halloween Eclipse Twilight Binx Jinx Salem Spooky Karma Onyx Friday Jet Indigo Lilith Wizard Witch

Cool grey cat names

Here are a bunch of names for grey cats.



Cinder Earl (Earl Grey tea) Pewter Mercury Silver Chrome Storm Stormy Thunder Misty Lightning Charcoal Rocky Smoke Smokey Ash Gris Nimbus Merlin Heather Thor

Cool white cat names

You’ll have the coolest white cat around with one of these names.



Luna Cloud Cloudy Snow Snowy Blizzard Crystal Angel Moon Ghost Swan Ice Icy Diamond Owl Pearl Jasmine Birch Alaska Casper Elsa Glacier Lotus Shimmer Winter

Cool orange cat names

These cool orange cat names will suit your orange cat perfectly.



Fire Autumn Ginger Amber Blaze Ember Crimson Fox Foxy Ariel Cheetah Cayenne Garfield Chili Nacho Mimosa Amaretto Dorito Leo Gold Goldie Ruby Topaz Sienna



