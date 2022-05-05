100+ Cool Cat Names For Every Personality
Names for the coolest cats 😎
If you just got a cat who’s just too cool, you’ll need a name that’s just as awesome as he is.
Maybe he has a super cool talent, like playing fetch, or has a laid-back personality. Either way, he deserves the coolest name possible.
But there’s tons of cool cat names out there, so we put together some options to help you find the perfect one for your cat.
Cool boy cat names
If you have a badass boy cat, check out these cool names.
- Tiger
- Felix
- Simba
- Gizmo
- Bandit
- Boots
- Prince
- Romeo
- Maverick
- Harley
- Bentley
Cool girl cat names
Any one of these names will be perfect for the cool girl cat in your life.
- Nala
- Stella
- Bella
- Ivy
- Hazel
- Roxy
- Pixie
- Zelda
- Jade
- Athena
- Violet
Cool black cat names
Black cats are always cool, so you’ll need a name that fits your black cat’s vibe. Here are some names to choose from.
- Magic
- Midnight
- Wicked
- Night
- Panther
- Raven
- Halloween
- Eclipse
- Twilight
- Binx
- Jinx
- Salem
- Spooky
- Karma
- Onyx
- Friday
- Jet
- Indigo
- Lilith
- Wizard
- Witch
Cool grey cat names
Here are a bunch of names for grey cats.
- Cinder
- Earl (Earl Grey tea)
- Pewter
- Mercury
- Silver
- Chrome
- Storm
- Stormy
- Thunder
- Misty
- Lightning
- Charcoal
- Rocky
- Smoke
- Smokey
- Ash
- Gris
- Nimbus
- Merlin
- Heather
- Thor
Cool white cat names
You’ll have the coolest white cat around with one of these names.
- Luna
- Cloud
- Cloudy
- Snow
- Snowy
- Blizzard
- Crystal
- Angel
- Moon
- Ghost
- Swan
- Ice
- Icy
- Diamond
- Owl
- Pearl
- Jasmine
- Birch
- Alaska
- Casper
- Elsa
- Glacier
- Lotus
- Shimmer
- Winter
Cool orange cat names
These cool orange cat names will suit your orange cat perfectly.
- Fire
- Autumn
- Ginger
- Amber
- Blaze
- Ember
- Crimson
- Fox
- Foxy
- Ariel
- Cheetah
- Cayenne
- Garfield
- Chili
- Nacho
- Mimosa
- Amaretto
- Dorito
- Leo
- Gold
- Goldie
- Ruby
- Topaz
- Sienna
