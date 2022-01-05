You'll Feel Good Shopping From These Companies That Support Animals
Buy some stuff and help out pets in need 🐶💜🐱
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Who doesn’t love a shopping spree every once in a while?
And wouldn’t it be great to know that your money is actually being used for a good cause (other than just new clothes and dog toys)?
Here’s a list of products from companies that support animal welfare and rescues so you can feel good about where you shop (and get yourself or a friend some cool stuff in the process).
As a pet parent, you’ll have to clean up the occasional mess, and this stain and odor remover is made specifically for pet messes. It has a professional-level enzyme cleaning formula to permanently remove tough stains.
Plus, the Bissell Pet Foundation is matching donations up to $100,000 to animal welfare organizations with the goal of finding a home for every pet.
This ThunderShirt earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval for helping to calm our anxious dogs. It applies gentle pressure to ease dog anxiety and is great if your pup gets nervous during situations like fireworks, storms and traveling.
Through ThunderBus, ThunderWorks (aka the creators of ThunderShirt) donates anxiety vests and other calming supplies to animal shelters across the country. They’ve even traveled around the U.S. on their "Here Comes the Calm" tour educating pet owners on how to tell when their pets are stressed out and how to help them.
This dog food is made with a limited number of healthy ingredients, like real lamb and brown rice, so it’s good for dogs with allergies or sensitive stomachs. Plus, it’s made to have all the nutrients your pup needs to stay healthy. It comes in other yummy flavors your dog will love, too, like chicken with sweet potato and duck with brown rice.
You can feel good about giving your dog Natural Balance food because it has a charity rebate program to support animal rescues. They provide cash to qualifying rescues in exchange for proof of purchase of their products.
These slippers are so cozy you might not want to take them off. Not only are the insides lined with faux fur to keep your feet warm, but they’re made out of memory foam, too. Plus, they have rubber soles, which makes them perfect for taking your pup out for late-night bathroom runs.
BOBS from Skechers has donated more than $7 million to animal welfare organizations and is a partner of Petco Love, a nonprofit that donates to animal shelters and helps get pets adopted.
This wine would be perfect as a housewarming gift or a birthday present for any dog lover in your life (including yourself)!
Chateau La Paws’ bottle labels have photos of shelter dogs to help find them homes. The company has donated over $100,000 to North Shore Animal League America to support no-kill shelters.
These color blocked sweatpants are cute enough to wear outside the house, so they’re perfect to throw on when taking your pup out for a walk. They have an elastic drawstring waist and side pockets, and they’re machine washable. You can even get a matching sweatshirt to complete the look.
n:philanthropy supports pediatric cancer research and animal welfare, so they donate 10 percent of net proceeds to animal shelters, like spcaLA and Children’s Hospital LA.
Who doesn’t love matching with their pup — especially when you’re supporting a good cause! These matching black and white cabin winter scene print sweaters are a cotton-blend crew neck style and have the perfect look for winter.
Dog Threads donates 2 percent of every sale to animal rescues that are chosen by their customers (so go nominate your favorite).
This shea butter hand cream is perfect for dry hands. It combines shea butter with cocoa butter, jojoba seed oil, soybean oil, aloe, cucumber extract, and vitamins A and E to make your hands super soft. You can get tons of other products from FarmHouse Fresh, too, such as body lotion, face masks and lip gloss.
FarmHouse Fresh has a registered non-profit animal sanctuary, and some of the proceeds from their products go toward helping those animals. They also cover local shelters’ microchipping and adoption fees and use proceeds from this book to donate dog beds to shelters.
This aromatherapy essential oil mist includes lavender and chamomile to help calm and relax you, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free. Just spray it on your sheets or pillow before going to bed to help you rest.
Happy Spritz donates to rescue groups and makes pledges to sponsor rescue pets so they can find their forever homes.