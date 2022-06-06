3 Most Common Summertime Dog Emergencies An ER Vet Sees

When the weather gets warmer, it can be so exciting to finally bring your pup to cookouts and dog parks after being cooped up all winter.

But these exciting outings come with some pretty scary — and pretty common — risks.

We spoke with Dr. Michael Rogers, medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group in Fort Worth, Texas, who explained which emergencies he sees most during the summer.

1. Getting bitten by another dog

“We have a lot of dogs out at the dog parks with their owners in the summertime, and so dog fights and dog bite wounds are the most common by far.”

How bad are injuries from dog bites?

“A lot of times, they'll come in and appear minor and then in reality, it's not. So, we always do some imaging to get an idea of how deep the wounds are, if there's any entry into the chest or the abdomen. We always x-ray to make sure — unless it looks like a scratch or something like that, then we won't.”

Why do dog fights and bites happen so much?

“Part of it is the weather's really nice and everyone's out, so there's a lot more people out and about with our pets.

People, in general, have gotten a lot better about leashing their dogs, but there are still a lot of cases that we see where the animal that does the attacking is not leashed, and that definitely increases the incidence of the injury.

The other thing we'll see a lot of are retractable leashes, where you'll be walking with your dog and you can really let it go for a really long way. Those are a big issue because before you know it, they're several yards away from you and you just don't have any control. And so I think that definitely increases the incidence of injury, for sure.”

How ER vets treat dog bites

“If it's pretty minor, we'll clip the wounds, [aka shave the fur around them], start some antibiotics and some pain medication. We've had some that are quite severe, where they have to have surgery to fix the injury.”

How to avoid dog fights and bites

“If you know your pet is aggressive towards other animals, and you still want them to go out to the park and things like that, I would do it at the less busy times of the day. Try to avoid peak hours.

For everyone else, a lot of accidents will happen when one dog is being introduced to another dog, [where] it seems like an innocent, casual thing, and before you know it, they don't like each other. They get into a fight.

I would be very careful about introducing your pet to another animal. If you decide to do that, you have to do it very slowly. Let them see each other [from] a distance and just be prepared to have control of the leash. So if they do start to bind with each other, you can pull them back.”

2. Eating dangerous food at cookouts

“We see a lot of pancreatitis after a cookout. The dog will get into meat, they're eating some burgers and stuff like that. I definitely would advise against that because a lot of dogs are sensitive to it and develop pancreatitis.”

How does pancreatitis affect dogs?

“They get really sick or have vomiting [and] diarrhea, they'll stop eating. Some cases of pancreatitis are very, very serious and they have to be hospitalized for several days to get over [it]. Others are mild. We don't really know until we get to the vet and the vet assesses it.”

Cookout choking hazards

“We do have foreign bodies quite a bit. They'll get into something like a corn cob. If they eat a corn cob, they're gonna have to have surgery. I have not seen a corn cob pass on its own in my 11 years. They always get stuck, and you always have to do surgery to get it out.”

What can you give dogs at a cookout?

“Some veggies, like some broccoli, carrots, things like that, would be okay. In general, it's safest to avoid it. But if you did give them something, it shouldn't have any seasoning on it. There are some vegetables that are toxic, like onions, that you don't want your pet to be exposed to.

My personal recommendation, what I do with my own animals, is I'll bring doggy treats, whatever brand that you have. It's just best to stay away from human food.”

3. Snake bites

“Snake bites — you see a lot of that here in Texas. We get a lot of bites from copperheads and water moccasins. I would just watch out for that, and if you suspect that your pet's been [bitten], bring it in [to the vet] right away.”

What happens when a dog gets bitten by a snake?

“Bites from copperheads and water moccasins are poisonous. A lot of times, it's just super painful too, so we'll give antivenom to those dogs.

If they get bit in the face, that's a more serious situation … A lot of times, we give antivenom and it helps with the pain and neutralizes the pain from the venom.”

Now that you know all about three of the most common summertime emergencies for dogs, you’ll have a better idea of how to keep your BFF safe when the weather gets warmer.