8 Best Collapsible Dog Bowls For Travel, Hiking Or Camping

Going for a trip with your dog and need the perfect gear?

You’ll definitely want to add collapsible dog bowls to your list of supplies since they’re hands-down the best way to feed your pup (and keep him hydrated) when you’re on the go.

The Dodo rounded up the best collapsible dog bowls out there so you can find the perfect one for traveling, camping or hiking with your furry companion.

Why use collapsible dog bowls?



Collapsible dog bowls (aka travel dog bowls) are the perfect way to keep your pup hydrated when you’re traveling, camping or hiking (or all three!).

Your dog’s normal ceramic or stainless steel bowls can definitely be a bit too bulky when you’re on the go, taking up way more space than they should and creating a ton of noise (or breaking) when they bump into other hard surfaces.

Collapsible dog bowls are typically made out of a pet-safe silicone or fabric material, are super lightweight and can fold up so they’re a lot more portable, which makes them travel essentials when going pretty much anywhere with your pup.

How to find the best collapsible dog bowl



There are a ton of collapsible dog bowls to choose from, each with their own unique features.

Travel dog bowls typically come in two types of materials: silicone or a waterproof fabric.

Most silicone bowls are machine washable for easy cleanup, while the fabric bowls can usually only be cleaned by hand.

Fabric bowls can usually fold up completely (and some even come with a pouch to slip it in), while silicone bowls can flatten but can’t get much smaller, especially if there’s a plastic rim.

Some fabric bowls even have the added bonus of doubling as a food storage pouch and come with drawstrings to create an enclosure.

So if you plan on packing light for a camping trip, a fabric bowl might be the way to go. But for a car ride or stay in a hotel, a silicone bowl is a great option.

Also keep in mind that collapsible dog bowls usually come in a couple different sizes, so make sure you’re purchasing a size that can hold a full serving of food and water and be big enough to fit your dog’s face comfortably.

Another feature that some travel bowls have is a non-skid bottom, which is ideal for larger dogs who tend to push the bowl back while they eat, or if you plan on feeding your pup on a slippery surface.

Best collapsible dog bowls

These collapsible dog bowls are perfect for travel, since they're lightweight, compact and easy to carry.



