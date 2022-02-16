Colitis In Dogs: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

If your pup is having diarrhea and your vet tells you it’s colitis, you might be wondering exactly what it is (although you probably have a pretty good — and smelly — idea).

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to find out more about colitis in dogs, including what causes it and how to treat it.

What is colitis in dogs?

Colitis is inflammation of the colon, which results in diarrhea. “The diarrhea is frequent and tends to have mucus, fresh blood or both,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

What causes colitis in dogs?

There are two kinds of colitis that dogs can get: acute (aka sudden) and chronic (aka diarrhea occurring for more than a month).

Acute colitis

Acute colitis, or sudden diarrhea, can be due to stress, dietary indiscretion (when your dog eats something he’s not supposed to) or intestinal parasites.

Stressful situations that can cause acute colitis in dogs include:

Boarding

Moving

Severe weather

Loss of a family member

Visits from guests

Other changes to your dog’s lifestyle

Dietary changes that can cause acute colitis include:

Sudden changes in food

New treats

Late-night garbage can raiding

Intestinal parasites that can cause acute colitis in dogs include:

Giardia

Whipworms

Chronic colitis

Chronic colitis, or diarrhea occurring for over a month, can be caused by:

Clostridium (a type of bacteria that your dog can pick up by coming in contact with infected feces)

Cryptosporidium (an intestinal infection)

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBS)

“The exact cause of inflammatory bowel disease is not known,” Dr. Burch said. “Still, it is thought to result from an uncontrolled inflammatory response with a combination of environmental, microbial, dietary and immunoregulatory factors.”

Symptoms of colitis in dogs

The most common symptom of colitis is frequent, explosive diarrhea, which can feature mucus, fresh blood or both.

Additional signs can include:

Abdominal cramping

Gas

Vomiting

Treatment of colitis in dogs

According to Dr. Burch, treatment of colitis is dependent on the underlying cause of the inflammation.

Treating colitis caused by stress or dietary indiscretion

“In acute cases involving stress or dietary indiscretion, treatment includes removing the stressor or offending food [and introducing] a bland diet and probiotics,” Dr. Burch said.

Treating colitis caused by intestinal parasites

“If intestinal parasites cause colitis, appropriate treatment with an antiparasitic, bland diet and probiotics is recommended,” Dr. Burch said.

Treating colitis caused by inflammatory bowel disease

In the case of IBS, your pup may need to be prescribed an immunosuppressant to control her body’s immune response. “Medications commonly prescribed include prednisone, budesonide, azathioprine or cyclosporine,” Dr. Burch said.

“Additional treatment options are recommended in dogs who do not respond to initial treatment or have a history of chronic colitis,” Dr. Burch added. “Medications prescribed by a veterinarian, such as metronidazole, tylosin, and sulfasalazine, have anti-inflammatory properties for the colon.”

Additional treatment can include:

Supplementation of dietary fiber

In order to control inflammation and resolve symptoms, some veterinarians might recommend that you supplement your pup’s diet with fiber.

“Dietary fiber prescribed by your veterinarian will include insoluble and soluble fibers to help improve colon health,” Dr. Burch said. “Insoluble fibers will increase the bulk of the stool, but will stimulate the colon lining. Colon bacteria will ferment soluble fibers to produce nutrients to heal the colon cells.”

A dietary trial

Some veterinarians might recommend that your dog go on a dietary trial to rule out food intolerance to potential dyes, preservatives, contaminants or natural proteins. “Dietary trials typically need 8 to 10 weeks to determine results and observe the complete resolution of symptoms,” Dr. Burch said.

If your dog is experiencing colitis, whether sudden or chronic, it’s a good idea to reach out to your veterinarian to find the root of the problem and treat it properly.