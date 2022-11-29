This City Has The Highest Percentage Of Cat Lovers In The Country

Cat lovers are everywhere, but in one historic American city, the percentage of cat parents is higher than anywhere else. Any guesses as to where?

As it turns out, in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, the people don’t just love their fellow man — they love cats, too. Like, a lot.

According to figures from the 2021 U.S. Census, households in the Philadelphia metropolitan area have a higher percentage of cat parents among the country’s 15 largest metro areas: 568,000 to be exact, or 23 percent (Seattle comes in second at 22 percent).

So what is it about Philadelphia that’s so appealing to cat parents? (Other than the Philly cheesesteak sandwich, which by all accounts is pretty delicious).

There are a few theories.

“Cats are such a Philly thing,” Kimberly Davis, the owner of Anima Natural Pet Products, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Italy has lots of public cats people take care of. They’re an accepted part of cultural life. And Philadelphia, especially South Philly, has lots of Italians. I wonder if Philadelphia loves cats at least in part because of Italian tradition.”

Also consider that Philadelphia is known as the birthplace of the American Revolution and was the original home of an emerging country’s opinionated freethinkers. That nonconformist attitude lives on, and some would say it’s been passed down through the generations, as cat parents tend to have similar traits according to some studies.

Whatever the reason, the city’s cat rescues are numerous, and there are many local rescuers who’ve taken in strays and who look after cat colonies, according to Davis.

“There’s something about Philly,” Davis said. “We are so into saving cats.”

That cat-love attitude is pretty amazing. And if you’re a cat parent who’s considering a move, it sounds like you might feel right at home in Philadelphia!