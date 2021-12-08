10 Christmas Gifts All New Dog Parents Will Appreciate
Toys and treats for both dogs and their parents.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you know someone who just became the proud parent of a brand-new dog, then chances are they have quickly become dog-obsessed. And for you, that means Christmas shopping for this friend has become that much easier.
The Dodo found some of the best Christmas gifts for new dog parents — from matching pajamas and DIY ornament kits to Christmas-themed dog treats and squeaker toys.
There’s something for both parents and pups on this list, and everything is so good that their stockings are definitely going to be overstuffed.
Gift the entire family matching pajamas from PajamaGram — and there’s even a pair for your new dog included in the set! “If you’re considering buying these for the holidays, do it!” one pet parent wrote. “I ordered these for me, my husband and my dog! They are soft, perfect size, well made, and vivid colors.” You can order the correct sizes separately.
These paw print kits from Baby Mushroom on Amazon are the perfect gift for any new dog parent. They can create keepsake ornaments of their dog’s paws using the included air-dry clay. And this kit even comes with letter stamps so that pet parents can include their pup’s name on the ornament.
This dog gift basket from Warren London is the ultimate gift for dogs who enjoy a bit of a spa day. It comes with shampoo and conditioner, hydrating butter, ear cleaner, dog cologne and even a nail polish pen!
Stuff the log with all three Santa hat-wearing chipmunks and watch your dog try to get everyone out of the log. Each chipmunk has a squeaker inside, so dogs can’t resist solving this puzzle toy. “This toy is super cute! My Goldendoodle went crazy when I gave it to her,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The three little animals that hide in there are so cute. She's had it a few days and the squeakers still work!”
This candle from Malicious Women Candle Co. perfectly describes the attitude of all dog parents. Though the label says the candle is infused with “profile stalking,” the candle itself is actually scented like a lemon drop martini, and all candles are hand-poured in Snohomish, Washington.
These plush toys from Lepawit both have squeakers in them, so they’ll entertain your dog all Christmas morning (and then some!). They’re made to last with strong embroidery and sewing, and the hot chocolate rope toy makes for a fun game of tug-of-war.
Now pups can enjoy Christmas cookies, too, thanks to Claudia’s Canine Cuisine. These Santa Paws treats are made with human-grade ingredients and baked in Maumelle, Arkansas. Each pack contains 50 cookies so your dog can enjoy them throughout the winter season.
This DIY dog treats kit comes with all the essentials needed to make peanut butter apple, oatmeal banana or sweet potato cookies. It even comes with holiday-themed twine, labels and paw print bags if you decide to gift the finished treats to a loved one.
“Love this stocking for our dog,” one five-star pet parent wrote about the St. Nicholas Square pawprint stocking on Amazon. “It will be big enough to fit a couple [of] toys and some treats … Quality is excellent. It will undoubtedly last longer than our own stockings.”
Much like a baby book, “Puppy Love” is filled with prompts to commemorate and record all the cute things your dog does throughout his life with you. From your first road trip together to your dog’s greatest achievements, you can fill this book to the brim with memorable goodness.