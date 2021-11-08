Here Are 14 Christmas Dog Toys To Give Your Pup The Best Holiday Ever

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Presents are one of the best parts of the holidays, so you’ll want to make sure your dog has some gifts to open on Christmas, too.

But there are tons of Christmas dog toys out there, so trying to find the perfect one for your pup can be a challenge.

To help you out, The Dodo found 14 of the most fun Christmas dog toys so your pup can have the best holiday ever.