20 Christmas Dog Puns Your Kids Will Love This Holiday Season
If there was ever a time to be festive with your family, and perhaps get away with a silly pun or two, then the magic of the holiday season is definitely it. Much like the classic dad joke or knock-knock, dog puns can be both a corny and sweet way to get a few laughs from your pup-loving kids.
So, if you’re ready for some Christmas dog puns to tell your family at holiday dinner or while decorating the tree with your pup in tow, curl up with a cup of hot cocoa (and maybe give your pup a Christmas-themed dog treat) and check out some pretty awesome holiday-themed, kid-friendly dog puns.
Just try not to groan too much. ‘Tis the season, after all.
20 Christmas dog puns for your holiday enjoyment
- Happy Howl-idays
- Jingle Paws, Jingle Paws, Jingle all the way
- May your Christmas be furry and bright
- Deck the halls with Frisbees and ball-ies
- Have yourself a furry little Christmas
- We woof you a merry Christmas
- Ho. Ho. Ho. Merry Woofmas!
- There’s No Treat Like Bone for the Howlidays
- Dachshund through the snow
- Feliz Naughty Dog
- Santa Paws is coming to town!
- We Shih Tzu a Merry Christmas!
- Unleashing all kinds of joy this season!
- Paw-sitively the best Christmas ever
- Bark! The Herald Angels Sing
- Have a Holly Collie Christmas
- Yappy Holidays!
- Paw-mise me you'll have a Merry Christmas!
- Chestnuts roasting by an open fire, puppy nipping at your nose …
- Santa’s little yelper
Found a favorite yet? As you fill your pup’s stocking with a few gifts for Christmas morning (he’s been a good boy, after all), we wish you a paw-sitively wonderful holiday season!