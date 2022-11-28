20 Christmas Dog Puns Your Kids Will Love This Holiday Season

If there was ever a time to be festive with your family, and perhaps get away with a silly pun or two, then the magic of the holiday season is definitely it. Much like the classic dad joke or knock-knock, dog puns can be both a corny and sweet way to get a few laughs from your pup-loving kids.

So, if you’re ready for some Christmas dog puns to tell your family at holiday dinner or while decorating the tree with your pup in tow, curl up with a cup of hot cocoa (and maybe give your pup a Christmas-themed dog treat) and check out some pretty awesome holiday-themed, kid-friendly dog puns.

Just try not to groan too much. ‘Tis the season, after all.

20 Christmas dog puns for your holiday enjoyment

Happy Howl-idays

Jingle Paws, Jingle Paws, Jingle all the way

May your Christmas be furry and bright

Deck the halls with Frisbees and ball-ies

Have yourself a furry little Christmas

We woof you a merry Christmas

Ho. Ho. Ho. Merry Woofmas!

There’s No Treat Like Bone for the Howlidays

Dachshund through the snow

Feliz Naughty Dog

Santa Paws is coming to town!

We Shih Tzu a Merry Christmas!

Unleashing all kinds of joy this season!

Paw-sitively the best Christmas ever

Bark! The Herald Angels Sing

Have a Holly Collie Christmas

Yappy Holidays!

Paw-mise me you'll have a Merry Christmas!

Chestnuts roasting by an open fire, puppy nipping at your nose …

Santa’s little yelper

Found a favorite yet? As you fill your pup’s stocking with a few gifts for Christmas morning (he’s been a good boy, after all), we wish you a paw-sitively wonderful holiday season!