100+ Festive And Fun Christmas Dog Names
There’ll be lots of Grinches 🎄
If you’re getting a new pup around the holidays — or if you’re just a Christmas fanatic — naming your pup something festive will always remind you of the best day of the year.
To help you brainstorm some Christmas dog names for your pup, The Dodo came up with over 100 holiday movie character names, music-themed names, food-themed names and more — so all the Christmas-lovers out there have plenty of options to choose from.
Christmas Movie Dog Names
Christmas movies are a super fun part of the holiday season, so why not name your holiday pup after one of the characters? Here are some movie-themed dog name ideas.
- Grinch
- Max (The Grinch)
- Cindy Lou Who
- Dr. Seuss
- Buddy (like the Elf)
- Bailey (like George Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life)
- Sam (It’s a Wonderful Life)
- Violet (It’s a Wonderful Life)
- Tilly (It’s a Wonderful Life)
- Kevin (Home Alone)
- Buzz (Home Alone)
- Juliet (Love Actually)
- Jamie (Love Actually)
- Harry (Love Actually)
- Billy (Love Actually)
- Scrooge
- Marley (A Christmas Carol)
- Tiny (like Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol)
- Tim (A Christmas Carol)
- Hans (Die Hard)
- Gruber (Die Hard)
- Ralphie (A Christmas Story)
- Frosty
- Snoopy
- Charlie (from Charlie Brown)
- Woodstock
- Linus (from Charlie Brown)
- Lucy (from Charlie Brown)
- Schroeder (from Charlie Brown)
- Patty (from Charlie Brown)
- Red (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer)
- Elsa (Frozen)
- Anna (Frozen)
- Miser (like Heat and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus)
- Jack (Jack Frost or The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Finklestein (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Mayor (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Fred (Fred Claus)
- Arthur (Arthur Christmas)
- Graham (The Holiday)
- Iris (The Holiday)
- Jasper (The Holiday)
- Miles (The Holiday)
- Ben (The Holiday)
- Kermit (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
- Gonzo (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
- Misfit (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
- Yukon (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
- Cornelius (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
- Dizzy (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
Christmas Music Dog Names
If you’re the type of person who starts playing Christmas music the day after Halloween, then you might want to name your dog after a holiday song (or after the singer). Here are some Christmas music-themed dog names.
- Mariah
- Carey
- Bing
- Crosby
- Judy (like Garland)
- King (like Nat King Cole)
- Cole
- Frank
- Sinatra
- Elvis
- Blue (Blue Christmas)
- Rocky (Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree or Jingle Bell Rock)
- Alvin (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
- Simon (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
- Theodore (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
- Theo (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
- Ella (like Fitzgerald)
- Dean (like Dean Martin)
- Feliz (Feliz Navidad)
- Lala (like Falala)
Classic Christmas Dog Names
Here are some timeless Christmas- and holiday-themed names for those who prefer a more classic name.
- Christmas
- Holly
- Tinsel
- Star
- Angel
- Noel
- Santa
- Elf
- Claus
- Kris
- Kringle
- Joy
- Carol
- Jingle
- Glory
- Holiday
- Merry
- Nick (Saint Nick)
- Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
- Sleigh
- North (the North Pole)
- Natalie
- Coal
- Fir (like a fir tree)
- Doug (like a Douglas fir tree)
- Pine
- Yule
- Toy
- Clara (The Nutcracker)
- Mouse (like the Mouse King from The Nutcracker)
- Sugar (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
- Plum (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
- Fairy (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
- Eve (like Christmas Eve)
- Happy
- Jolly
- Rudy (short for Rudolph)
Christmas Food Dog Names
Food-themed names are always cute, so here are some Christmas food dog name ideas.
- Chestnut
- Cinnamon
- Spice
- Peppermint
- Ginger
- Cookie
- Toffee
- Candy
- Potato
- Gravy
- Eggnog
- Biscotti
- Trifle
- Mousse
- Tart
- Fudge
- Pudding
- Marshmallow
- Velvet (like red velvet cake)
- Cake
- Brandy
- Caramel
- Cocoa
- Brownie
Winter Dog Names
For dog parents who love the cold, here are some winter-themed dog names.
- Winter
- Snow
- Snowflake
- Ice
- Icy
- Frost
- Bianca
- Stormy
- Cloud
- Arctic
- Blizzard
- Flurry
- Mittens
- Alaska
- Parka
- Boots
Santa’s Reindeer Names
And don’t forget, Santa already has nine names for his reindeer that would work perfectly for a dog, too.
- Rudolph
- Dasher
- Dancer
- Prancer
- Vixen
- Comet
- Cupid
- Donner
- Blitzen
No matter which Christmas name you choose, you’ll have a fun reminder of the most wonderful time of the year every time you call her name.