100+ Festive And Fun Christmas Dog Names

By Lauren Taylor

Published on 11/4/2021 at 5:11 PM

If you’re getting a new pup around the holidays — or if you’re just a Christmas fanatic — naming your pup something festive will always remind you of the best day of the year.

To help you brainstorm some Christmas dog names for your pup, The Dodo came up with over 100 holiday movie character names, music-themed names, food-themed names and more — so all the Christmas-lovers out there have plenty of options to choose from.

Christmas Movie Dog Names


Christmas movies are a super fun part of the holiday season, so why not name your holiday pup after one of the characters? Here are some movie-themed dog name ideas.

  1. Grinch
  2. Max (The Grinch)
  3. Cindy Lou Who
  4. Dr. Seuss
  5. Buddy (like the Elf)
  6. Bailey (like George Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life)
  7. Sam (It’s a Wonderful Life)
  8. Violet (It’s a Wonderful Life)
  9. Tilly (It’s a Wonderful Life)
  10. Kevin (Home Alone)
  11. Buzz (Home Alone)
  12. Juliet (Love Actually)
  13. Jamie (Love Actually)
  14. Harry (Love Actually)
  15. Billy (Love Actually)
  16. Scrooge
  17. Marley (A Christmas Carol)
  18. Tiny (like Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol)
  19. Tim (A Christmas Carol)
  20. Hans (Die Hard)
  21. Gruber (Die Hard)
  22. Ralphie (A Christmas Story)
  23. Frosty
  24. Snoopy
  25. Charlie (from Charlie Brown)
  26. Woodstock
  27. Linus (from Charlie Brown)
  28. Lucy (from Charlie Brown)
  29. Schroeder (from Charlie Brown)
  30. Patty (from Charlie Brown)
  31. Red (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer)
  32. Elsa (Frozen)
  33. Anna (Frozen)
  34. Miser (like Heat and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus)
  35. Jack (Jack Frost or The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  36. Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  37. Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  38. Finklestein (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  39. Mayor (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  40. Fred (Fred Claus)
  41. Arthur (Arthur Christmas)
  42. Graham (The Holiday)
  43. Iris (The Holiday)
  44. Jasper (The Holiday)
  45. Miles (The Holiday)
  46. Ben (The Holiday)
  47. Kermit (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
  48. Gonzo (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
  49. Misfit (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
  50. Yukon (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
  51. Cornelius (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
  52. Dizzy (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)


Christmas Music Dog Names


If you’re the type of person who starts playing Christmas music the day after Halloween, then you might want to name your dog after a holiday song (or after the singer). Here are some Christmas music-themed dog names.

  1. Mariah
  2. Carey
  3. Bing
  4. Crosby
  5. Judy (like Garland)
  6. King (like Nat King Cole)
  7. Cole
  8. Frank
  9. Sinatra
  10. Elvis
  11. Blue (Blue Christmas)
  12. Rocky (Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree or Jingle Bell Rock)
  13. Alvin (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
  14. Simon (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
  15. Theodore (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
  16. Theo (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
  17. Ella (like Fitzgerald)
  18. Dean (like Dean Martin)
  19. Feliz (Feliz Navidad)
  20. Lala (like Falala)


Classic Christmas Dog Names


Here are some timeless Christmas- and holiday-themed names for those who prefer a more classic name.

  1. Christmas
  2. Holly
  3. Tinsel
  4. Star
  5. Angel
  6. Noel
  7. Santa
  8. Elf
  9. Claus
  10. Kris
  11. Kringle
  12. Joy
  13. Carol
  14. Jingle
  15. Glory
  16. Holiday
  17. Merry
  18. Nick (Saint Nick)
  19. Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
  20. Sleigh
  21. North (the North Pole)
  22. Natalie
  23. Coal
  24. Fir (like a fir tree)
  25. Doug (like a Douglas fir tree)
  26. Pine
  27. Yule
  28. Toy
  29. Clara (The Nutcracker)
  30. Mouse (like the Mouse King from The Nutcracker)
  31. Sugar (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
  32. Plum (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
  33. Fairy (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
  34. Eve (like Christmas Eve)
  35. Happy
  36. Jolly
  37. Rudy (short for Rudolph)


Christmas Food Dog Names


Food-themed names are always cute, so here are some Christmas food dog name ideas.

  1. Chestnut
  2. Cinnamon
  3. Spice
  4. Peppermint
  5. Ginger
  6. Cookie
  7. Toffee
  8. Candy
  9. Potato
  10. Gravy
  11. Eggnog
  12. Biscotti
  13. Trifle
  14. Mousse
  15. Tart
  16. Fudge
  17. Pudding
  18. Marshmallow
  19. Velvet (like red velvet cake)
  20. Cake
  21. Brandy
  22. Caramel
  23. Cocoa
  24. Brownie


Winter Dog Names


For dog parents who love the cold, here are some winter-themed dog names.

  1. Winter
  2. Snow
  3. Snowflake
  4. Ice
  5. Icy
  6. Frost
  7. Bianca
  8. Stormy
  9. Cloud
  10. Arctic
  11. Blizzard
  12. Flurry
  13. Mittens
  14. Alaska
  15. Parka
  16. Boots


Santa’s Reindeer Names


And don’t forget, Santa already has nine names for his reindeer that would work perfectly for a dog, too.

  1. Rudolph
  2. Dasher
  3. Dancer
  4. Prancer
  5. Vixen
  6. Comet
  7. Cupid
  8. Donner
  9. Blitzen


No matter which Christmas name you choose, you’ll have a fun reminder of the most wonderful time of the year every time you call her name.