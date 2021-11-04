100+ Festive And Fun Christmas Dog Names

If you’re getting a new pup around the holidays — or if you’re just a Christmas fanatic — naming your pup something festive will always remind you of the best day of the year.

To help you brainstorm some Christmas dog names for your pup, The Dodo came up with over 100 holiday movie character names, music-themed names, food-themed names and more — so all the Christmas-lovers out there have plenty of options to choose from.

Christmas Movie Dog Names



Christmas movies are a super fun part of the holiday season, so why not name your holiday pup after one of the characters? Here are some movie-themed dog name ideas.

Grinch Max (The Grinch) Cindy Lou Who Dr. Seuss Buddy (like the Elf) Bailey (like George Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life) Sam (It’s a Wonderful Life) Violet (It’s a Wonderful Life) Tilly (It’s a Wonderful Life) Kevin (Home Alone) Buzz (Home Alone) Juliet (Love Actually) Jamie (Love Actually) Harry (Love Actually) Billy (Love Actually) Scrooge Marley (A Christmas Carol) Tiny (like Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol) Tim (A Christmas Carol) Hans (Die Hard) Gruber (Die Hard) Ralphie (A Christmas Story) Frosty Snoopy Charlie (from Charlie Brown) Woodstock Linus (from Charlie Brown) Lucy (from Charlie Brown) Schroeder (from Charlie Brown) Patty (from Charlie Brown) Red (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) Elsa (Frozen) Anna (Frozen) Miser (like Heat and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus) Jack (Jack Frost or The Nightmare Before Christmas) Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Finklestein (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Mayor (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Fred (Fred Claus) Arthur (Arthur Christmas) Graham (The Holiday) Iris (The Holiday) Jasper (The Holiday) Miles (The Holiday) Ben (The Holiday) Kermit (The Muppet Christmas Carol) Gonzo (The Muppet Christmas Carol) Misfit (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys) Yukon (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys) Cornelius (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys) Dizzy (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)



Christmas Music Dog Names



If you’re the type of person who starts playing Christmas music the day after Halloween, then you might want to name your dog after a holiday song (or after the singer). Here are some Christmas music-themed dog names.

Mariah Carey Bing Crosby Judy (like Garland) King (like Nat King Cole) Cole Frank Sinatra Elvis Blue (Blue Christmas) Rocky (Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree or Jingle Bell Rock) Alvin (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song) Simon (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song) Theodore (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song) Theo (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song) Ella (like Fitzgerald) Dean (like Dean Martin) Feliz (Feliz Navidad) Lala (like Falala)



Classic Christmas Dog Names



Here are some timeless Christmas- and holiday-themed names for those who prefer a more classic name.

Christmas Holly Tinsel Star Angel Noel Santa Elf Claus Kris Kringle Joy Carol Jingle Glory Holiday Merry Nick (Saint Nick) Nicholas (Saint Nicholas) Sleigh North (the North Pole) Natalie Coal Fir (like a fir tree) Doug (like a Douglas fir tree) Pine Yule Toy Clara (The Nutcracker) Mouse (like the Mouse King from The Nutcracker) Sugar (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker) Plum (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker) Fairy (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker) Eve (like Christmas Eve) Happy Jolly Rudy (short for Rudolph)



Christmas Food Dog Names



Food-themed names are always cute, so here are some Christmas food dog name ideas.

Chestnut Cinnamon Spice Peppermint Ginger Cookie Toffee Candy Potato Gravy Eggnog Biscotti Trifle Mousse Tart Fudge Pudding Marshmallow Velvet (like red velvet cake) Cake Brandy Caramel Cocoa Brownie



Winter Dog Names



For dog parents who love the cold, here are some winter-themed dog names.

Winter Snow Snowflake Ice Icy Frost Bianca Stormy Cloud Arctic Blizzard Flurry Mittens Alaska Parka Boots



Santa’s Reindeer Names



And don’t forget, Santa already has nine names for his reindeer that would work perfectly for a dog, too.

Rudolph Dasher Dancer Prancer Vixen Comet Cupid Donner Blitzen



No matter which Christmas name you choose, you’ll have a fun reminder of the most wonderful time of the year every time you call her name.