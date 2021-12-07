Christmas Dog Harnesses Perfect For The Season
For the most festive of dogs 🎄
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
For winter walks around the holidays, dressing your dog in a Christmas-themed dog harness is a great way to show both your and your dog’s holiday spirit.
The Dodo found some adorable Christmas harness options online that will go great with your dog’s festive bandanas, collars, sweaters and every other holiday-themed accessory he has in his wardrobe.
From plaid to faux fur and everything in between, these are the most festive Christmas harnesses out there.
Made with a super-soft corduroy fabric with faux fur lining, your dog won’t want to take off the Voyager dog harness. “The harness is very easy to slip on and fasten, and he acts like he's really something special with the cute little red corduroy fabric vest,” one pet parent wrote. “He doesn't seem to notice it's even on him.”
It doesn’t get much more festive than this candy cane-striped harness from Lionet Paws. It’s a simple belt design that clips at the back and comes with a matching bowtie that can be put onto one of the straps. Everything is adjustable so you can find your dog’s perfect fit.
Available in sizes ranging from small through extra-large, the Puppia Blitzen harness looks like Santa’s favorite red coat. It features white faux fur trim around the outside and Velcros in place at your dog’s back. This style of harness is also available in a red plaid print, too.
With over 23,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, pet parents love the PoyPet dog harness, which comes with a D-ring leash clip in the front to cut down on your dog pulling. It’s easy to snap on, and the top handle gives you easy access if you need to grab your dog in a pinch. And you can’t beat the holiday-themed black-and-red plaid print.
“I was looking for a Christmas theme/color harness for my dog to wear throughout the holidays [and] I came across this harness leash set,” one pet parent wrote about the Azuza matching harness and leash. “Not only was the price great, [but] the quality is amazing and it fit her great … I definitely recommend this product.” You can also buy the matching collar from Azuza right here.
This super-soft plaid harness from PUPTECK is made with breathable mesh and snaps closed at the back underneath the leash attachments. There are three sizes available for smaller dog varieties.
The Christmas harness from Blueberry pet comes in two different designs — one with snowmen and one with a holly leaf attached to the back. Each part of this harness is adjustable and comes with a D-ring clip at the back for your dog’s leash. There are three sizes available, with each fitting a wide variety of smaller dogs.