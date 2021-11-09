Here Are 14 Of The Most Festive Christmas-Themed Dog Collars
If you love Christmas, you might want to dress up your dog so she can look festive for the holiday season.
With so many Christmas-themed dog collars out there, though, it can be hard to find the perfect one for your pup.
To help you out, The Dodo found 14 of the cutest and most festive Christmas-themed dog collars so you and your dog can celebrate the holidays in style.
This collar comes in a pack of two: red plaid and green plaid. Both collars have a snowflake print, and they each come with a charm attached to add to the holiday fun (a Santa charm on the red collar and a Christmas tree charm on the green collar). The bow tie is removable, so you can dress it up or down.
This collar looks just like a classic red and green plaid holiday ribbon. It’s waterproof and machine washable, so you don’t have to worry if your dog likes to play in the snow. And if you want even more Christmas fun, it also comes in a holiday print that includes stockings, ornaments, trees and gingerbread men.
Your dog will be super festive in this collar that has a poinsettia attached. The collar has a holly print, and the flower is removable, so you can attach it to other collars too.
This collar comes in five different Christmas-themed prints, so you can pick whichever one fits your dog’s style or just get one for every weekday — plaid; red and white striped; red, white and green striped; snowflake print; and snowman and gingerbread man print. It also includes a removable bow tie. The collar is machine washable and made of cotton.
This red and green plaid collar comes with a festive removable handmade bow tie. It’s double stitched to make it super durable, so your pup can wear it every year, and it’s made of 100 percent cotton to be nice and soft.
This red collar has a fun and festive Christamas tree print on it, and it includes a super cute removable gold bow tie with a pom-pom.
This collar has an adorable Christmas tree and polka dot print on a red background, and it comes with a removable handmade bow tie. It’s super durable and made with 100 percent cotton.
This plaid collar will last you a long time, and it’s super soft. It has a ring to attach your dog’s leash and ID tags, is adjustable and comes in multiple sizes. The bow tie is removable, so you can mix and match with other collars.
This collar comes in a bunch of fun holiday prints — candy canes; snowflakes; and green, red and white Christmas trees. The collar is made of durable fabric and is machine washable. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes.
This collar comes in a few different colored plaids that are perfect for the holiday season. The buckles are waterproof, and it’s made of durable and comfy canvas and neoprene.
This collar comes in tons of festive holiday designs. You can choose from a bunch of different collar patterns, such as reindeer and polka dots. The best part is all the bow choices — snowflake, holly, Christmas trees and sparkly bows. You can mix and match the bows and collars or have your dog wear the collar alone. The options are endless!
This festive collar comes in multiple colored plaids and includes a removable bow tie. The collar comes in four sizes, and the bow ties come in two. It’s machine washable and has gold metal hardware to look even more stylish. You can even get a bandana to match or get the bow tie or collar separately. There’s also a bigger bow style if you want even more holiday flare.
This pretty collar is perfect for the holidays. It’s made of velvet on both the outside and inside (so it looks super nice and is soft), and it has a durable nylon core that’s strong enough for taking your pup on walks.
This collar is a classic buffalo plaid print and has gold hardware. It has a ring to attach your dog’s leash and ID tags, is adjustable and comes in multiple sizes. It’s machine washable and has super durable nylon webbing, so it’ll be sturdy even if your dog likes to pull on the leash. You can even get a bandana, bow tie and poop bag dispenser to match.