10 Christmas Dog Bandanas That Are Very Merry And Bright
To get your dog in the holiday mood.
Christmas is nearly here, and you’re probably in the midst of preparing for your celebrations. And everyone in the family should be involved in ringing in Christmas — which means your dog should definitely have something to wear to celebrate the holiday!
If your dog isn’t a fan of wearing dog outfits, coats or sweaters, then you can get him in on the fun by tying a festive holiday dog bandana around his neck. Themed Christmas dog bandanas are a great way to add a pop of color and flair without making your dog feel uncomfortable.
The cutest Christmas dog bandanas you can buy
Here are our favorite festive picks.
Because some days are nice days and some days are naughty days! This hilarious reversible bandana will let your guests know if your dog is currently on the nice list or not — luckily we know he’ll get presents either way.
This set of red and green plaid bandanas is perfect for the dog who loves to switch things up and not wear the same thing twice. Or, you can grab these for sibling dogs who love to match for the holidays! Both bandanas are made from breathable cotton fabric and come in small, medium or large.
This apron and bandana set is perfect for that person in your life who loves to share the kitchen with their pup. The apron reads, “I don’t usually bake, but when I do, it’s for my dog.” And the matching bandana reads, “Certified treat tester.”
Available in both an extra-small/small and medium/large size, this classic buffalo check bandana is perfect for Christmas and can even be worn again next fall! It’s made with a comfy cotton-polyester blend, so it’s easy to wash and wear.
Love the red-and-white color scheme this time of year? Then you’ll love this set of two bandanas from Realeaf. One is a fun take on the classic candy cane stripe, and the other is a simple snowflake motif in matching colors. Pick this set of two up in small, medium or large.
For dogs who are so cute you can’t stand it, pick up the “So Elf’n Cute” bandana from Frisco. It comes in two sizes to fit all breeds and is made with a soft polyester that can be tossed in the washing machine when Christmas is over and saved for next year.
The gingerbread treats on this Christmas dog bandana look good enough to eat! And the fact that you can personalize this piece with your dog’s name is even sweeter. Just choose a font and then a size, and Frisco will do the rest.
If your dog can’t seem to keep his bandana on (or if your tying skills aren’t up to par), then pick up this collar cover from Custom Personalization Solutions. It slips right over your dog’s collar and fits perfectly — no tying necessary. Plus, you can get his name printed on it.
Luckily, Santa puts all pups on the nice list anyway! This adorable snowflake and candy cane-covered bandana from Frisco reads “Up To Snow Good,” making it the perfect bandana for the dog who always seems to get into mischief.
One of the bandanas from BoomBone has Santa’s face printed all over it, and the other is decorated to look like Santa’s red suit. Your dog will be ready for St. Nick to come tumbling down the chimney on Christmas Eve — but something tells us he won’t be willing to share his cookies!
Now that your dog has a festive bandana to wear during the holiday season, he’ll be ready to celebrate Christmas in style.