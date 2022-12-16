10 Christmas Dog Bandanas That Are Very Merry And Bright

To get your dog in the holiday mood.

By Olivia Harvey

Published on 12/16/2022 at 4:09 PM

Christmas is nearly here, and you’re probably in the midst of preparing for your celebrations. And everyone in the family should be involved in ringing in Christmas — which means your dog should definitely have something to wear to celebrate the holiday!

If your dog isn’t a fan of wearing dog outfits, coats or sweaters, then you can get him in on the fun by tying a festive holiday dog bandana around his neck. Themed Christmas dog bandanas are a great way to add a pop of color and flair without making your dog feel uncomfortable.

The cutest Christmas dog bandanas you can buy

Here are our favorite festive picks.

Depending on the day: More and Merrier Naughty/Nice Reversible Bandana
$7

Because some days are nice days and some days are naughty days! This hilarious reversible bandana will let your guests know if your dog is currently on the nice list or not — luckily we know he’ll get presents either way.

One for Christmas Eve and one for Christmas Day: ADOGGYGO Christmas Dog Bandana 2 Pack
$14

This set of red and green plaid bandanas is perfect for the dog who loves to switch things up and not wear the same thing twice. Or, you can grab these for sibling dogs who love to match for the holidays! Both bandanas are made from breathable cotton fabric and come in small, medium or large.

For partners in kitchen crime: More and Merrier Apron/Bandana Set
$12

This apron and bandana set is perfect for that person in your life who loves to share the kitchen with their pup. The apron reads, “I don’t usually bake, but when I do, it’s for my dog.” And the matching bandana reads, “Certified treat tester.”

Because you can’t beat classic plaid: Frisco Red Buffalo Plaid Bandana
$7

Available in both an extra-small/small and medium/large size, this classic buffalo check bandana is perfect for Christmas and can even be worn again next fall! It’s made with a comfy cotton-polyester blend, so it’s easy to wash and wear.

For candy cane lovers: Realeaf Christmas Dog Bandanas 2 Pack
$14

Love the red-and-white color scheme this time of year? Then you’ll love this set of two bandanas from Realeaf. One is a fun take on the classic candy cane stripe, and the other is a simple snowflake motif in matching colors. Pick this set of two up in small, medium or large.

If your pup is just that cute: Frisco So Elf’n Cute Bandana
$7

For dogs who are so cute you can’t stand it, pick up the “So Elf’n Cute” bandana from Frisco. It comes in two sizes to fit all breeds and is made with a soft polyester that can be tossed in the washing machine when Christmas is over and saved for next year.

Get something custom: Frisco Gingerbread Treats Personalized Bandana
$14

The gingerbread treats on this Christmas dog bandana look good enough to eat! And the fact that you can personalize this piece with your dog’s name is even sweeter. Just choose a font and then a size, and Frisco will do the rest.

So your dog doesn’t lose his bandana: Custom Personalization Solutions Christmas Bandana Collar Cover
$10

If your dog can’t seem to keep his bandana on (or if your tying skills aren’t up to par), then pick up this collar cover from Custom Personalization Solutions. It slips right over your dog’s collar and fits perfectly — no tying necessary. Plus, you can get his name printed on it.

For those pups who might be on the naughty list: Frisco Up To Snow Good Bandana
$7

Luckily, Santa puts all pups on the nice list anyway! This adorable snowflake and candy cane-covered bandana from Frisco reads “Up To Snow Good,” making it the perfect bandana for the dog who always seems to get into mischief. 

For the Santa fans: BoomBone Christmas Dog Bandana 2-Pack
$10

One of the bandanas from BoomBone has Santa’s face printed all over it, and the other is decorated to look like Santa’s red suit. Your dog will be ready for St. Nick to come tumbling down the chimney on Christmas Eve — but something tells us he won’t be willing to share his cookies!

Now that your dog has a festive bandana to wear during the holiday season, he’ll be ready to celebrate Christmas in style.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Links are updated when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

