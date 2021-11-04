100+ Festive And Fun Christmas Cat Names

Is putting up Christmas lights while listening to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” your favorite pastime? Then you might want to give your new cat a Christmas-themed name to commemorate your love for the holiday.

To help you brainstorm some ideas, The Dodo came up with over 100 cute Christmas cat names. There are movie character names, music-themed names, food-themed names and more — so you’ll find plenty of options for every Christmas-lover and every cat.

Christmas Movie Cat Names


Christmas movies are a super fun part of the holiday season, so why not name your holiday cat after one of the characters? Here are some movie-themed cat name ideas.

  1. Grinch
  2. Max (The Grinch)
  3. Cindy Lou Who
  4. Dr. Seuss
  5. Buddy (like the Elf)
  6. Bailey (like George Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life)
  7. Sam (It’s a Wonderful Life)
  8. Violet (It’s a Wonderful Life)
  9. Tilly (It’s a Wonderful Life)
  10. Kevin (Home Alone)
  11. Buzz (Home Alone)
  12. Juliet (Love Actually)
  13. Jamie (Love Actually)
  14. Harry (Love Actually)
  15. Billy (Love Actually)
  16. Scrooge
  17. Marley (A Christmas Carol)
  18. Tiny (like Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol)
  19. Tim (A Christmas Carol)
  20. Hans (Die Hard)
  21. Gruber (Die Hard)
  22. Ralphie (A Christmas Story)
  23. Frosty
  24. Snoopy
  25. Charlie (from Charlie Brown)
  26. Woodstock
  27. Linus (from Charlie Brown)
  28. Lucy (from Charlie Brown)
  29. Schroeder (from Charlie Brown)
  30. Patty (from Charlie Brown)
  31. Red (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer)
  32. Elsa (Frozen)
  33. Anna (Frozen)
  34. Miser (like Heat and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus)
  35. Jack (Jack Frost or The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  36. Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  37. Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  38. Finklestein (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  39. Mayor (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  40. Fred (Fred Claus)
  41. Arthur (Arthur Christmas)
  42. Graham (The Holiday)
  43. Iris (The Holiday)
  44. Jasper (The Holiday)
  45. Miles (The Holiday)
  46. Ben (The Holiday)
  47. Kermit (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
  48. Gonzo (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
  49. Misfit (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
  50. Yukon (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
  51. Cornelius (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
  52. Dizzy (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)

Christmas Music Cat Names


If you’re the type of person who starts playing Christmas music the day after Halloween, then you might want to name your cat after a holiday song (or after the singer). Here are some Christmas music-themed cat names.

  1. Mariah
  2. Carey
  3. Bing
  4. Crosby
  5. Judy (like Garland)
  6. King (like Nat King Cole)
  7. Cole
  8. Frank
  9. Sinatra
  10. Elvis
  11. Blue (Blue Christmas)
  12. Rocky (Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree or Jingle Bell Rock)
  13. Alvin (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
  14. Simon (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
  15. Theodore (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
  16. Theo (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
  17. Ella (like Fitzgerald)
  18. Dean (like Dean Martin)
  19. Feliz (Feliz Navidad)
  20. Lala (like Falala)

Classic Christmas Cat Names


Here are some timeless Christmas- and holiday-themed names for those who prefer a more classic name.

  1. Christmas
  2. Holly
  3. Tinsel
  4. Star
  5. Angel
  6. Noel
  7. Santa
  8. Elf
  9. Claus
  10. Kris
  11. Kringle
  12. Joy
  13. Carol
  14. Jingle
  15. Glory
  16. Holiday
  17. Merry
  18. Nick (Saint Nick)
  19. Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
  20. Sleigh
  21. North (the North Pole)
  22. Natalie
  23. Coal
  24. Fir (like a fir tree)
  25. Doug (like a Douglas fir tree)
  26. Pine
  27. Yule
  28. Toy
  29. Clara (The Nutcracker)
  30. Mouse (like the Mouse King from The Nutcracker)
  31. Sugar (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
  32. Plum (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
  33. Fairy (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
  34. Eve (like Christmas Eve)
  35. Happy
  36. Jolly
  37. Rudy (short for Rudolph)

Christmas Food Cat Names


Food-themed names are always cute, so here are some Christmas food cat name ideas.

  1. Chestnut
  2. Cinnamon
  3. Spice
  4. Peppermint
  5. Ginger
  6. Cookie
  7. Toffee
  8. Candy
  9. Potato
  10. Gravy
  11. Eggnog
  12. Biscotti
  13. Trifle
  14. Mousse
  15. Tart
  16. Fudge
  17. Pudding
  18. Marshmallow
  19. Velvet (like red velvet cake)
  20. Cake
  21. Brandy
  22. Caramel
  23. Cocoa
  24. Brownie

Winter Cat Names


For cat parents whose favorite season is winter, here are some winter-themed cat names.

  1. Winter
  2. Snow
  3. Snowflake
  4. Ice
  5. Icy
  6. Frost
  7. Bianca
  8. Stormy
  9. Cloud
  10. Arctic
  11. Blizzard
  12. Flurry
  13. Mittens
  14. Alaska
  15. Parka
  16. Boots

Santa’s Reindeer Names


Santa already has nine names for his reindeer that would work perfectly for a cat, too.

  1. Rudolph
  2. Dasher
  3. Dancer
  4. Prancer
  5. Vixen
  6. Comet
  7. Cupid
  8. Donner
  9. Blitzen


Whether you’re getting a cat this holiday season, or you’re just a Christmas superfan, you’ll be able to find the perfect Christmas name for your cat with this list.