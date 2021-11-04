100+ Festive And Fun Christmas Cat Names

Is putting up Christmas lights while listening to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” your favorite pastime? Then you might want to give your new cat a Christmas-themed name to commemorate your love for the holiday.

To help you brainstorm some ideas, The Dodo came up with over 100 cute Christmas cat names. There are movie character names, music-themed names, food-themed names and more — so you’ll find plenty of options for every Christmas-lover and every cat.

Christmas Movie Cat Names



Christmas movies are a super fun part of the holiday season, so why not name your holiday cat after one of the characters? Here are some movie-themed cat name ideas.

Grinch Max (The Grinch) Cindy Lou Who Dr. Seuss Buddy (like the Elf) Bailey (like George Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life) Sam (It’s a Wonderful Life) Violet (It’s a Wonderful Life) Tilly (It’s a Wonderful Life) Kevin (Home Alone) Buzz (Home Alone) Juliet (Love Actually) Jamie (Love Actually) Harry (Love Actually) Billy (Love Actually) Scrooge Marley (A Christmas Carol) Tiny (like Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol) Tim (A Christmas Carol) Hans (Die Hard) Gruber (Die Hard) Ralphie (A Christmas Story) Frosty Snoopy Charlie (from Charlie Brown) Woodstock Linus (from Charlie Brown) Lucy (from Charlie Brown) Schroeder (from Charlie Brown) Patty (from Charlie Brown) Red (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) Elsa (Frozen) Anna (Frozen) Miser (like Heat and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus) Jack (Jack Frost or The Nightmare Before Christmas) Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Finklestein (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Mayor (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Fred (Fred Claus) Arthur (Arthur Christmas) Graham (The Holiday) Iris (The Holiday) Jasper (The Holiday) Miles (The Holiday) Ben (The Holiday) Kermit (The Muppet Christmas Carol) Gonzo (The Muppet Christmas Carol) Misfit (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys) Yukon (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys) Cornelius (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys) Dizzy (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)

Christmas Music Cat Names



If you’re the type of person who starts playing Christmas music the day after Halloween, then you might want to name your cat after a holiday song (or after the singer). Here are some Christmas music-themed cat names.

Mariah Carey Bing Crosby Judy (like Garland) King (like Nat King Cole) Cole Frank Sinatra Elvis Blue (Blue Christmas) Rocky (Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree or Jingle Bell Rock) Alvin (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song) Simon (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song) Theodore (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song) Theo (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song) Ella (like Fitzgerald) Dean (like Dean Martin) Feliz (Feliz Navidad) Lala (like Falala)

Classic Christmas Cat Names



Here are some timeless Christmas- and holiday-themed names for those who prefer a more classic name.

Christmas Holly Tinsel Star Angel Noel Santa Elf Claus Kris Kringle Joy Carol Jingle Glory Holiday Merry Nick (Saint Nick) Nicholas (Saint Nicholas) Sleigh North (the North Pole) Natalie Coal Fir (like a fir tree) Doug (like a Douglas fir tree) Pine Yule Toy Clara (The Nutcracker) Mouse (like the Mouse King from The Nutcracker) Sugar (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker) Plum (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker) Fairy (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker) Eve (like Christmas Eve) Happy Jolly Rudy (short for Rudolph)

Christmas Food Cat Names



Food-themed names are always cute, so here are some Christmas food cat name ideas.

Chestnut Cinnamon Spice Peppermint Ginger Cookie Toffee Candy Potato Gravy Eggnog Biscotti Trifle Mousse Tart Fudge Pudding Marshmallow Velvet (like red velvet cake) Cake Brandy Caramel Cocoa Brownie

Winter Cat Names



For cat parents whose favorite season is winter, here are some winter-themed cat names.

Winter Snow Snowflake Ice Icy Frost Bianca Stormy Cloud Arctic Blizzard Flurry Mittens Alaska Parka Boots

Santa’s Reindeer Names



Santa already has nine names for his reindeer that would work perfectly for a cat, too.

Rudolph Dasher Dancer Prancer Vixen Comet Cupid Donner Blitzen



Whether you’re getting a cat this holiday season, or you’re just a Christmas superfan, you’ll be able to find the perfect Christmas name for your cat with this list.