100+ Festive And Fun Christmas Cat Names
For the Christmas superfans 🎄
Is putting up Christmas lights while listening to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” your favorite pastime? Then you might want to give your new cat a Christmas-themed name to commemorate your love for the holiday.
To help you brainstorm some ideas, The Dodo came up with over 100 cute Christmas cat names. There are movie character names, music-themed names, food-themed names and more — so you’ll find plenty of options for every Christmas-lover and every cat.
Christmas Movie Cat Names
Christmas movies are a super fun part of the holiday season, so why not name your holiday cat after one of the characters? Here are some movie-themed cat name ideas.
- Grinch
- Max (The Grinch)
- Cindy Lou Who
- Dr. Seuss
- Buddy (like the Elf)
- Bailey (like George Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life)
- Sam (It’s a Wonderful Life)
- Violet (It’s a Wonderful Life)
- Tilly (It’s a Wonderful Life)
- Kevin (Home Alone)
- Buzz (Home Alone)
- Juliet (Love Actually)
- Jamie (Love Actually)
- Harry (Love Actually)
- Billy (Love Actually)
- Scrooge
- Marley (A Christmas Carol)
- Tiny (like Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol)
- Tim (A Christmas Carol)
- Hans (Die Hard)
- Gruber (Die Hard)
- Ralphie (A Christmas Story)
- Frosty
- Snoopy
- Charlie (from Charlie Brown)
- Woodstock
- Linus (from Charlie Brown)
- Lucy (from Charlie Brown)
- Schroeder (from Charlie Brown)
- Patty (from Charlie Brown)
- Red (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer)
- Elsa (Frozen)
- Anna (Frozen)
- Miser (like Heat and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus)
- Jack (Jack Frost or The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Finklestein (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Mayor (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Fred (Fred Claus)
- Arthur (Arthur Christmas)
- Graham (The Holiday)
- Iris (The Holiday)
- Jasper (The Holiday)
- Miles (The Holiday)
- Ben (The Holiday)
- Kermit (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
- Gonzo (The Muppet Christmas Carol)
- Misfit (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
- Yukon (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
- Cornelius (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
- Dizzy (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys)
Christmas Music Cat Names
If you’re the type of person who starts playing Christmas music the day after Halloween, then you might want to name your cat after a holiday song (or after the singer). Here are some Christmas music-themed cat names.
- Mariah
- Carey
- Bing
- Crosby
- Judy (like Garland)
- King (like Nat King Cole)
- Cole
- Frank
- Sinatra
- Elvis
- Blue (Blue Christmas)
- Rocky (Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree or Jingle Bell Rock)
- Alvin (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
- Simon (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
- Theodore (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
- Theo (like Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Chipmunk Song)
- Ella (like Fitzgerald)
- Dean (like Dean Martin)
- Feliz (Feliz Navidad)
- Lala (like Falala)
Classic Christmas Cat Names
Here are some timeless Christmas- and holiday-themed names for those who prefer a more classic name.
- Christmas
- Holly
- Tinsel
- Star
- Angel
- Noel
- Santa
- Elf
- Claus
- Kris
- Kringle
- Joy
- Carol
- Jingle
- Glory
- Holiday
- Merry
- Nick (Saint Nick)
- Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
- Sleigh
- North (the North Pole)
- Natalie
- Coal
- Fir (like a fir tree)
- Doug (like a Douglas fir tree)
- Pine
- Yule
- Toy
- Clara (The Nutcracker)
- Mouse (like the Mouse King from The Nutcracker)
- Sugar (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
- Plum (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
- Fairy (like the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)
- Eve (like Christmas Eve)
- Happy
- Jolly
- Rudy (short for Rudolph)
Christmas Food Cat Names
Food-themed names are always cute, so here are some Christmas food cat name ideas.
- Chestnut
- Cinnamon
- Spice
- Peppermint
- Ginger
- Cookie
- Toffee
- Candy
- Potato
- Gravy
- Eggnog
- Biscotti
- Trifle
- Mousse
- Tart
- Fudge
- Pudding
- Marshmallow
- Velvet (like red velvet cake)
- Cake
- Brandy
- Caramel
- Cocoa
- Brownie
Winter Cat Names
For cat parents whose favorite season is winter, here are some winter-themed cat names.
- Winter
- Snow
- Snowflake
- Ice
- Icy
- Frost
- Bianca
- Stormy
- Cloud
- Arctic
- Blizzard
- Flurry
- Mittens
- Alaska
- Parka
- Boots
Santa’s Reindeer Names
Santa already has nine names for his reindeer that would work perfectly for a cat, too.
- Rudolph
- Dasher
- Dancer
- Prancer
- Vixen
- Comet
- Cupid
- Donner
- Blitzen
Whether you’re getting a cat this holiday season, or you’re just a Christmas superfan, you’ll be able to find the perfect Christmas name for your cat with this list.