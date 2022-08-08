What's The Average Chinchilla Lifespan?

If you’ve been considering adopting a chinchilla, then it’s important that you know all the facts about these pets before you bring one into your home. And one super important thing to know about chinchillas is that they live a long time.

Just how long is a chinchilla’s lifespan? Well, let’s just say that you should prepare to have your chinchilla as your sidekick for at least a decade or two.

What is the average chinchilla lifespan as a pet?

On average, pet chinchillas can live to be anywhere from 15 to 20 years old, as long as they’re healthy, active and well cared for.

Making sure your chinchilla has a cozy yet spacious habitat in your home, is eating the right foods and sees a vet on a regular basis will ensure your chinchilla will live the happiest, longest life he can live.

How long do chinchillas live in the wild?

Sadly, the lifespan of wild chinchillas is significantly shorter than pet chinchillas’ due to predators, habitat loss and climate change — in fact, the wild species is critically endangered. Chinchillas who live in the wild in the Andes Mountains only live an average of 8 to 10 years.

Luckily, because of their endangered status, wild chinchillas are protected by local governments, though enforcement is difficult due to the rocky and mountainous terrain in which chinchillas live.

How old was the longest-living chinchilla?

The oldest chinchilla ever recorded was named Radar. He was 29 years and 229 days old when he passed away in 2014 at his home in Acton, California, according to Guinness World Records. That means he was born all the way back in 1985!

So, if you’re hoping to adopt a chinchilla in the near future, know that you’ll have a friend to care for and hang out with for the next 15 to 20 years!