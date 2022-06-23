25+ Chicken Jokes That Are Eggs-tra Funny

They’re so clucking good 🤣

By Sam Howell

Published on 6/23/2022 at 3:00 PM

chicken jokes

Looking for a couple quick laughs? These chicken jokes will totally crack you up because they’re just so eggs-cellent!

Whether you’re looking for something legitimately punny or something so corny it can easily be classified as a dad joke, we’ve got plenty of chicken jokes for you that are super funny (and don’t have to do with crossing the road!).

Silly chicken jokes

  • Why was the chicken so funny? She’s a real comedi-hen!
  • What do you get when you cross a chicken and a ghost? A poultry-geist!
  • What do chicken families do on the weekends? They have peck-nics!
  • What do artsy chickens enjoy? Spoken-word poultry!
  • What are chickens most afraid of? The a-peck-alypse!
  • What do you call a great chicken? Im-peck-able!
  • What movies do hens like? Chick flicks!
  • Which side of the chicken has the most feathers? The outside!
  • What do you do with a shy chicken? Get her to come out of her shell!
  • How do chickens wake up on time? Alarm clucks!
  • How do chickens send mail? In hen-velopes!
  • Why did Mozart hate chickens? All they say is “Bach, Bach, Bach!”
  • Why did the chicken go to the seance? To get to the other side!

Chicken egg jokes

  • What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker!
  • What do chicken philosophers think about? The meaning of eggs-istence!
  • What do chickens say when they burp? Eggs-cuse me!
  • What do you call a chicken who’s a little different? Eggs-centric!
  • What’s a chicken’s favorite school subject? Egg-onomics!
  • How do chickens leave buildings? Through the eggs-its!
  • Where do tough chickens come from? Hard-boiled eggs!
  • What happens to chickens who misbehave at school? They get eggs-pelled!
  • What does an evil hen lay? Deviled eggs!

Chicken coop jokes

  • Why is your chicken’s coop smelly? The fowl odor!
  • Why does a chicken coop have two doors? If it had four, it’d be a chicken sudan!
  • What do chickens order for dessert? Coop-cakes!

Rooster jokes

  • Why do young roosters act like their dads? Like feather, like son!
  • What do pessimistic roosters say? Cock-a-doodle-don’t!

Want more animal jokes? Check these out: