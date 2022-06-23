25+ Chicken Jokes That Are Eggs-tra Funny

Looking for a couple quick laughs? These chicken jokes will totally crack you up because they’re just so eggs-cellent!

Whether you’re looking for something legitimately punny or something so corny it can easily be classified as a dad joke, we’ve got plenty of chicken jokes for you that are super funny (and don’t have to do with crossing the road!).

Silly chicken jokes

Why was the chicken so funny? She’s a real comedi-hen!

What do you get when you cross a chicken and a ghost? A poultry-geist!

What do chicken families do on the weekends? They have peck-nics!

What do artsy chickens enjoy? Spoken-word poultry!

What are chickens most afraid of? The a-peck-alypse!

What do you call a great chicken? Im-peck-able!

What movies do hens like? Chick flicks!

Which side of the chicken has the most feathers? The outside!

What do you do with a shy chicken? Get her to come out of her shell!

How do chickens wake up on time? Alarm clucks!

How do chickens send mail? In hen-velopes!

Why did Mozart hate chickens? All they say is “Bach, Bach, Bach!”

Why did the chicken go to the seance? To get to the other side!

Chicken egg jokes

What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker!

What do chicken philosophers think about? The meaning of eggs-istence!

What do chickens say when they burp? Eggs-cuse me!

What do you call a chicken who’s a little different? Eggs-centric!

What’s a chicken’s favorite school subject? Egg-onomics!

How do chickens leave buildings? Through the eggs-its!

Where do tough chickens come from? Hard-boiled eggs!

What happens to chickens who misbehave at school? They get eggs-pelled!

What does an evil hen lay? Deviled eggs!

Chicken coop jokes

Why is your chicken’s coop smelly? The fowl odor!

Why does a chicken coop have two doors? If it had four, it’d be a chicken sudan!

What do chickens order for dessert? Coop-cakes!

Rooster jokes

Why do young roosters act like their dads? Like feather, like son!

What do pessimistic roosters say? Cock-a-doodle-don’t!

