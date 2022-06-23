25+ Chicken Jokes That Are Eggs-tra Funny
They’re so clucking good 🤣
Looking for a couple quick laughs? These chicken jokes will totally crack you up because they’re just so eggs-cellent!
Whether you’re looking for something legitimately punny or something so corny it can easily be classified as a dad joke, we’ve got plenty of chicken jokes for you that are super funny (and don’t have to do with crossing the road!).
Silly chicken jokes
- Why was the chicken so funny? She’s a real comedi-hen!
- What do you get when you cross a chicken and a ghost? A poultry-geist!
- What do chicken families do on the weekends? They have peck-nics!
- What do artsy chickens enjoy? Spoken-word poultry!
- What are chickens most afraid of? The a-peck-alypse!
- What do you call a great chicken? Im-peck-able!
- What movies do hens like? Chick flicks!
- Which side of the chicken has the most feathers? The outside!
- What do you do with a shy chicken? Get her to come out of her shell!
- How do chickens wake up on time? Alarm clucks!
- How do chickens send mail? In hen-velopes!
- Why did Mozart hate chickens? All they say is “Bach, Bach, Bach!”
- Why did the chicken go to the seance? To get to the other side!
Chicken egg jokes
- What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker!
- What do chicken philosophers think about? The meaning of eggs-istence!
- What do chickens say when they burp? Eggs-cuse me!
- What do you call a chicken who’s a little different? Eggs-centric!
- What’s a chicken’s favorite school subject? Egg-onomics!
- How do chickens leave buildings? Through the eggs-its!
- Where do tough chickens come from? Hard-boiled eggs!
- What happens to chickens who misbehave at school? They get eggs-pelled!
- What does an evil hen lay? Deviled eggs!
Chicken coop jokes
- Why is your chicken’s coop smelly? The fowl odor!
- Why does a chicken coop have two doors? If it had four, it’d be a chicken sudan!
- What do chickens order for dessert? Coop-cakes!
Rooster jokes
- Why do young roosters act like their dads? Like feather, like son!
- What do pessimistic roosters say? Cock-a-doodle-don’t!
