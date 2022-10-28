Start Your Holiday Shopping Here With Our Chewy Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday season is just around the corner, and luckily you can get all your holiday shopping done super early this year. Chewy’s Holiday Shop is already up and running, which means you can pick up treats, toys and accessories for your cat or dog now and beat the last-minute rush.

The only problem with shopping early is that it’s so hard not to give these gifts to your pets as soon as they arrive! But with gifts this good, the wait until Christmas Day will be worth it.

The cutest (and most delicious) gifts to give your dog this holiday season

These are some of the best gifts from the Chewy Holiday Shop to give your dog for the holidays.