Start Your Holiday Shopping Here With Our Chewy Holiday Gift Guide
Your pet's stocking is going to be *so* stuffed.
The holiday season is just around the corner, and luckily you can get all your holiday shopping done super early this year. Chewy’s Holiday Shop is already up and running, which means you can pick up treats, toys and accessories for your cat or dog now and beat the last-minute rush.
The only problem with shopping early is that it’s so hard not to give these gifts to your pets as soon as they arrive! But with gifts this good, the wait until Christmas Day will be worth it.
The cutest (and most delicious) gifts to give your dog this holiday season
These are some of the best gifts from the Chewy Holiday Shop to give your dog for the holidays.
Exclusively Dog’s all-natural peanut butter and molasses treats come in a small container that’s perfect to put in your dog’s stocking on Christmas morning. Each treat is shaped like a gingerbread dog, and the formula is made with human-grade ingredients.
This hilarious hoodie from Frisco is perfect for those dogs who know how to be angels one minute and pull the stuffing out of all their favorite toys the next. The sequin portion of the hoodie flips one way to read “nice” and the other to read “naughty” depending on the day. You can pick one up in sizes ranging from XS up through 3XL.
Super chewers will love gnawing on these Benebone toys, which come in a special holiday multipack. They’re flavored with 100 percent real and mouthwatering flavors like wood and fish and come in four different shapes that will keep your dog interested and entertained for hours.
If you’re looking for training treats to use during the holiday season, Zuke’s Mini Naturals Holiday Trees treats are the perfect thing. Each tiny tree is flavored with turkey and cranberry and contains less than three calories.
Dress your dog in buffalo plaid for the holiday season and keep him safe. This festive collar from Buckle-Down is customizable so you can add your dog’s name and phone number just in case he gets loose during all the holiday excitement.
Watch your dog go wild trying to get all the gingerbread men out of the milk carton when you give him this plush puzzle toy from Frisco. Each gingerbread man has a squeaker, so your pup won’t know where to look first!
This beautiful decorative bed from Frisco comes with a matching blanket and pillow so your dog can cuddle up on a chilly day in ultimate style. Plus, the Nordic Fair Isle pattern will look so pretty next to your Christmas tree.
Your cat will purr like crazy over these treats, toys and accessories
Put one (or all!) of these cat gifts under the tree, and you’ll have a purr-fest on your hands.
Temptations has created a “Holiday Dinner” pack of irresistible treats. These crunchy-and-soft cat treats are flavored with turkey and sweet potato to mimic the flavors of a traditional Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. And, just like the classic Temptations treats, your cat won’t be able to get enough of these.
You can’t go wrong with catnip mice when it comes to cat gifting. This festive set of five catnip mice is all decked out for the holidays, and each mouse is packed with enough catnip to keep your cat busy for hours on end.
Everyone should have a festive outfit picked out for Christmas Day — even your cat! And this adorable ruffle collar from Frisco is the perfect accessory that won’t weigh your cat down. It’s made with comfy elastic and features bells that jingle while your cat walks.
This cardboard scratcher is shaped to look like a log cabin tucked away in an evergreen forest on a wintery night. Your cat will love to go inside and scratch, or you can place her bed inside to give her a quiet place to cuddle up.
Because even the naughty cats deserve a delicious gift! Bocce’s Bakery whipped up a recipe for “coal,” but made it taste like chicken and molasses instead — who knew coal could be so tasty?
Watch your cat go wild trying to catch these bouncing mice toys from Frisco. Both Santa and Mrs. Claus are attached to a bouncy spring that makes it harder for your cat to catch them, and they’re both stuffed with catnip to entice your cat to play.
Your pets are about to have the best Christmas ever thanks to Chewy! Scroll through the site’s entire Holiday Shop to see what other treats you can pick up for your cat or pup.