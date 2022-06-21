You Can’t Miss Chewy’s Blue Box Event

There’s nothing better than a good sale — especially a sale on products for pets! After all, what pet parent doesn’t love spoiling their BFF?

So if you want to restock your pet’s treats or toys on a budget, you’re in luck. Chewy’s Blue Box Event starts on June 21, and you definitely don’t want to miss it.

The Chewy Blue Box Event is a once-a-year, multi-day event with savings on products for dogs, cats, small pets, birds and more. The sale only lasts from June 21 through June 24, so be sure to take advantage of these deals while you can!

From discounts on toys to food to everything in between, we put together a list of some of the best deals from this sale so you’ll know exactly what to buy.

Chewy’s Blue Box Event sales

Find what you need for your pet below: