Our Favorite Chewy Black Friday Pet Deals
How to save big on Black Friday 💰
Nothing beats the feeling of a big ol’ Chewy box showing up at your door — for you and your pet.
That’s why we went ahead and rounded up some of our favorite Chewy Black Friday pet deals for you, so your holiday shopping can be as stress-free as possible.
Here are some of our faves.
The best Chewy Black Friday pet deals
Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the Temptations craze, it’s definitely worth taking advantage of the Black Friday deal on these popular treats.
They’re crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, so your cat is truly getting the best of both worlds. (We can confirm — we gave these to our own cats, and they went so bonkers for them that we awarded them our official Paw of Approval.)
Ever been stumped when someone asks, “What kind of dog is he?” Then you’re going to want to get in on this year’s holiday savings on this dog DNA test kit.
You can learn about your pup’s breed, his health and even figure out if he has any puppy relatives near you. We even tested it out ourselves and gave it our Paw of Approval because we were so blown away.
There’s a lot of back-and-forth about whether or not grain-free food is bad for dogs, but for pups with grain or gluten sensitivities, a grainless diet may actually be necessary.
So if your pup struggles to digest grains, you can’t pass up the savings on this grain-free kibble.
The hinged design of this gate means you can move it around easily when you need to put it up or take it down. Plus you can use the hinges to shape it to fit whatever space you need.
The wood material gives it a stylish look that will compliment your decor better than a plastic baby gate would.
This wet food brand is super popular with pet parents and their cats, so any deal on Fancy Feast is pretty nice. In this 24-pack, you’ll get three different flavors that even picky palates can’t turn down.
These balls are bright orange, so you’ll never lose them in the green grass. The rubber material makes them extra bouncy, and these balls are even designed to float in water.
We also tried them out as part of a Chuckit! ball variety pack, which we loved and gave our Paw of Approval.
While it’s not necessarily designed for intense chewing sessions, this fluffy plushie is made with an extra layer of material for extra durability. Plus it’s made by the same brand that’s known for those iconic rubber toys, so you know you’d be saving on a quality product.
These dental treats are porous, which means they actually scrub your pup’s teeth while he’s chewing away. They’re also designed to control tartar buildup, so this deal is pretty clutch for your dog’s oral health.
Inspired by the iconic puppet, you and your dog will both love this plush toy. It’s soft and squeaks, which is everything your pup’s ever wanted.
Any one of these Chewy Black Friday pet deals would make the perfect present for your BFF this holiday season. (And if you want to spoil him a little extra, you could even get them all!)