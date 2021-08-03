7 Chew-Proof Dog Beds For Your Destructive Pup

No more shredded bedding 🙌

By Sam Howell

Published on 8/3/2021

chew proof dog beds

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

A determined dog will destroy anything and everything. Not even his bed is safe — unless you try one of these!

Turns out there are dog beds specifically designed to be chew-proof, so you won’t have to pick up shredded bedding every single day.

Some of these beds are a bit of a splurge. But having to constantly replace your dog’s bed because he always tears it to shreds can add up, too.

(Just remember that if your pup is persistent enough, there’s a chance he’ll still get through even the most durable material, so always keep an eye on him.)

Orvis ToughChew ComfortFill-Eco Platform Dog Bed
$139

Sprawling sleepers will love this design.

Orvis ToughChew Memory Foam Platform Dog Bed
$219

Spoiled dogs will really love this memory foam version of the bed above.

K9 Ballistics Tough Dog Crate Pad
$59

It’s got a ripstop cover and a money-back guarantee if your dog can manage to chew through it in 120 days.

K9 Ballistics Tough Orthopedic Dog Bed
$109

This also has a ripstop design and that same guarantee, and it’s an orthopedic bed that shouldn’t sink or flatten.

Orvis ToughChew ComfortFill-Eco Bolster Bed
$269

It’s definitely a challenge to find a dog bed that’s chew-proof and stylish, but this bed checks both those boxes.

Orvis ToughChew Memory Foam Bolster Bed
$349

Here’s a memory foam option if you really want to pamper your pup.