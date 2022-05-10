Here’s What To Know About Cherry Eye In Dogs

Does your dog suddenly have a little red bulge in the corner of his eye?

If he does, he might have cherry eye.

We reached out to Dr. Aliya McCullough, Fetch by The Dodo’s on-staff vet, to find out what you need to know about cherry eye in dogs if your dog ever gets diagnosed.

What is cherry eye in dogs?

Cherry eye is the more common name for a prolapsed gland of the nictitans or third eyelid. Dogs have a third eyelid, called the nictitating membrane, that’s an extra layer of protection for their eyes. Sometimes, the tear gland from this membrane can pop out and look like a cherry.

“Cherry eye is when the tear-producing gland of the third eyelid protrudes from its normal location under the third eyelid,” Dr. McCullough told The Dodo. “This often looks like a smooth pink or red mass protruding from the inside corner of the eye.”

Cherry eye can occur in one or both eyes, and the red or pink bulge can come and go, or it can stay popped out. It happens most often in dogs under 2 years old.

Other cherry eye symptoms in dogs include dry eyes, eye discharge, rubbing the face and being unable to close their eyes.

If left untreated, cherry eye can cause dry eyes and eye infections, so you should take your pup to the vet as soon as you notice symptoms.

What causes cherry eye in dogs?

Vets don’t know for sure what causes cherry eye in dogs, but it happens when the ligament that holds the third eyelid gland in place stretches or breaks.

“Cherry eye in dogs often happens spontaneously with no clear cause, although a genetic abnormality is suspected,” Dr. McCullough said.

Certain breeds are more prone to developing cherry eye, including cocker spaniels, beagles, bloodhounds, Boston terriers, cane corsos, Chinese shar-peis, bulldogs, Great Danes, Lhasa apsos, Pekingese and shih tzus, Dr. McCullough said.

Cherry eye in dogs treatment

If your dog develops cherry eye, he’ll need surgery to fix the prolapsed gland and tack it back into place.

“Cherry eye is treated by surgically replacing and anchoring the gland in its normal position,” Dr. McCullough said.

Most dogs’ third eyelid gland will stay in place after surgery, especially if you take your pup to the vet as soon as you notice signs of cherry eye. Some dogs may need to have another surgery to fix their gland again if it doesn’t work the first time.

If your dog’s gland re-prolapses after surgery, the vet might recommend removing the gland altogether, which will prevent him from getting cherry eye again. The downside of this, though, is that without the tear gland, your dog will need to have artificial tears (aka eye drops) for the rest of his life to prevent his eyes from getting too dry and causing infections.

According to Dr. McCullough, there’s no way to prevent cherry eye. If you have a dog who’s predisposed to cherry eye, you can check his eyes frequently to make sure you catch it early on.

If your dog gets cherry eye, don’t panic. It’s not an emergency, but it can cause other eye issues, so you should take him to the vet for treatment as soon as you notice it.