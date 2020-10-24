8 min read Here's How To Totally Pamper Your Pup For Under $20 Wallet-friendly, doggy approved 🤑🐶

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. 2020 has been tough, but one thing has remained positive through it all: your dog. Since your dog has brought you so much joy during these weird times, it’s only right that he gets some of that positivity back in the form of his favorite thing: PRESENTS! Of course, since some wallets might be a little bit tighter this year, The Dodo put together a list of some of the most budget-friendly items you can get and still spoil your pup. Sure, they might be light on the $$ — but they’re heavy on the fun. Toys You don’t have to spend a fortune to get your pup toys that’ll give him hours of fun. Classic Kong

Freeze it. Stuff it. Throw it. Snuggle it. Dogs love Kongs and Kongs love dogs. Plus they’re amazing for aggressive chewers.

StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy

Your pup will have the best time thinking his way through getting kibble out of this.

Strawberry Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewers

Not only is it built for the most aggressive of chewers, but it also helps to clean your pup’s teeth!

Charming Pet Cuddle Tugs & Cuddle Hugs Plush Tug-O-War Dog Toy

This toy might look innocent enough, but it actually extends to 26 inches long — making it the perfect tug-of-war toy for those heavy pullers.

Glow-in-the-Dark Balls

The fun doesn’t have to end just because the sun goes down.

Outward Hound Hedgehogz Squeaky Dog Toy

This is probably the cuddliest hedgehog you’ll ever come across — and you can pick from four different sizes to find one right for your pup.

ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toys

Here’s a three-pack that’s easy on the wallet — and they’re stuffing-free so you don’t have to worry about a mess.

ZippyPaws Food Buddies Burrow

Give your pup the luxury of morning coffee and donuts right alongside you. You can even hide the donuts inside the mug for your pup to pry out.

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Plush Dog Toy

If your dog is obsessed with the neighborhood squirrels on your walks, this interactive gift is for him.

ZippyPaws NomNomz Taco Plush

Make every day Taco Tuesday (this toy is a favorite of the Dodo office dogs).

Treats If your food-motivated pup dreams about the next time he’s getting a treat, these are for him. Wag Training Treats for Dogs

With all those interactive toys, you might as well grab some training treats to throw inside! Plus, these help keep your pup’s hips and joints happy and healthy.

Old Mother Hubbard Crunchy Dog Biscuits

Your pup will be drooling all over the kitchen floor whenever he hears the faint crinkling of this bag.

Bath and Beauty Does your pup prefer being pampered in more of a spa-like way? These are for him. Warren London Deep Cleaning Paw Fizz

Give your pup a paw-dicure with these fizzy tablets. Just drop them in water and soak your pup’s paws for a bit to fight irritation.

Warren London Cleopatra's Doggy Milk Bath

Is bathtime the most luxurious time in your house? This milk bath will leave your pup’s coat clean, soft and impossibly silky.

Warren London Hydrating Butter Leave-in Conditioner

Your pup’s coat will be even more pettable with this hydrating leave-in conditioner.

LATTCURE Dog Lick Pad

If your pup isn’t the biggest fan of bathtime, just spread some peanut butter on this handy lick pad for the ultimate — and yummiest — distraction.

Deodorizing Grooming Pet Wipes for Paws, Body and Butt

The real gift is that your pup can go an extra few days between baths.

Bedtime Make your pup’s nighttime routine even more relaxing. AmazonBasics Plush Dog Pet Bed Pad

This is ultra-soft and ready for your dog to curl up in all night — and day — long.

Premium Fluffy Fleece Dog Blanket

This cozy blanket is perfect for those chilly fall and winter nights.

Adventures These will make your outdoor adventures even more enjoyable. COMSUN Collapsible Dog Bowl

Perfect for times you’re away from home, the real gift here is all the time your pup and you will be able to spend adventuring.

Musher’s Secret Dog Paw Wax

